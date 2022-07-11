Prologis strengthens Capital Deployment and Leasing in London team with two strategic hires

Prologis UK, one of the UK’s leading developers of logistics property, has added two new hires to its Capital Deployment and Leasing team, as it looks to further grow its UK team and drive ambitious growth plans.

Jason Pickering has joined as a director in the Capital Deployment and Leasing team, following six years at Cushman & Wakefield. With extensive experience in industrial and logistics capital markets, and a specific focus on South East and national developments, he will be helping Prologis to continue expansion plans in London and development of urban logistics offering.

Ryan Gordon also joins the company as a Capital Deployment and Leasing director, after working for Stripe Street for eight years. There, his role as an agent for Aldi Stores UK aided in the supermarket’s expansion, with a particular focus on site acquisitions in London and the South East. Alongside his experience as an agent, Ryan is a chartered surveyor, and has an in-depth knowledge of the land acquisition and property development process from start to finish.

In their new roles, both Jason and Ryan will focus on land and investment acquisitions in Prologis’ strategic priority regions within London and the South East, using their complimentary skills and 14 years of combined experience to support the firm’s ambitious growth plans.

Paul Weston, Regional Head of Prologis UK, said: “It’s great to have Jason and Ryan join our business, both highly qualified to drive forward our significant growth ambitions for London and the wider South East of the UK. In 2022 we have announced six new hires who will focus on the region and will soon be moving into new London offices to provide the team with an exciting new collaborative hub.

“I’m looking forward to working with Jason and Ryan and supporting their career aspirations here at Prologis”.

Both Ryan and Jason will be based in Prologis’ London office.

RE: IMAGE Left -Right / Jason Pickering, Ryan Gordon. Prologis UK