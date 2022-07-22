Quelfire have been shortlisted as finalists for the London Construction Awards 2022

The London Construction Awards is an evening to celebrate all of the success, development and innovation of the construction industry over the last year. And a chance to celebrate all the different parties that make the industry what it is today from solution providers to architects to local authorities.

With a record number of entries this year, we are delighted to announce that after a preliminary round of voting, we have been shortlisted for both Supplier of the Year and Fire Safety Solution of the Year categories.

Supplier of the Year

While Quelfire is a relatively small company, what makes us stand out is the unwavering passion that everyone, from management to production, has for what we do: Protecting People & Property.

We manufacture our core product range in our purpose-built premises in Sandbach, UK, working in strict compliance with factory control procedures. We have an extremely enthusiastic manufacturing team who are dedicated to making sure our products are of the highest standard.

Annually, we put in a significant proportion of investment into our research and development. By providing firestopping solutions for real-life scenarios, based on feedback and trends on the market, this ensures there is a tested solution for the most used, and even some less common, service penetrations.

We have never felt prouder of how far we have come in terms of testing; however, we would not be affectionately known as ‘Team Orange’ without our value-added services. Our first-class customer service is a prime example of the core values that we have at Quelfire. Our team is friendly, honest, and approachable, and is always willing to help with any challenges faced in the industry.

Further to this, we provide extensive technical support from planning through design to installation and aim to answer any queries within one working day – although we almost always reply a lot quicker! We have recently launched the QuelSelector tool which is a simple way that customers can easily stay up to date with the latest details and ultimately, work to build a safer future.

We go above and beyond when educating the industry about the importance of fire safety and use every platform available to us; should it be panel discussions at exhibitions, CPD accredited webinars, or one-to-one consultations about early engagement in firestopping. We also offer Toolbox Training which is an opportunity for trades to get specific help on the installation of products.

Fire Safety Solution of the Year

For this category, we nominated the QuelStop Firestopping System as our solution. This has become more than just a group of products, but a great source of pride and something much bigger than profit!

Though it may just seem like any other firestopping system as the ones offered by competitors, what makes the QuelStop System special is the wide range of tested details offered; our value-added services; and the early engagement approach that we use to help clients design and install the system in a compliant way.

As mentioned previously, we have a robust testing programme and now over 300 tested details which ultimately provide the industry and a building’s occupants with peace of mind.

As well as our unparalleled technical department, we have an extensive library of tested details that is readily available for anyone who wishes to use it. In addition to our tested details, we have other documentation to support design and specification: NBS specifications, BIM models, tested detail drawings and product datasheets, and provide installation guides and educational videos.

Furthermore, our early engagement process supports all parties involved from design to installation: main contractors, architects, specialist engineers, firestopping contractors and other trades. At Quelfire, we offer that end-to-end support in order for the firestopping system to be designed and installed as per the test evidence, ultimately contributing to safer buildings.

Through decades of unwavering dedication to fire safety, we have built a community based on tested solutions, expert technical support, outstanding customer support and training. We feel extremely honoured to have been shortlisted for both categories, alongside many other deserving nominees. Team Orange looks forward to the reveal of the winner on the 23 September 2022!