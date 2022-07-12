Regenerated site ready for two new communities

As part of two major regeneration projects, leading housebuilder Harron Homes has commenced construction of nearly 300 new homes on recently acquired land in Doncaster and Harworth.

Both sites are the product of extensive investment schemes led by Harworth Group PLC, one of the UK’s leading land and property regeneration companies.

Harron Homes previously worked with Harworth Group at its Thoresby Vale site in Edwinstowe, where Harron has built 143 homes surrounded by beautiful views of Sherwood Forest.

As two of the largest sites in Harworth Group’s portfolio, both Simpson Park and Riverdale Park look set to provide valuable opportunities for retail, residential, commercial, employment, leisure and green infrastructure developments.

Simpson Park is located on the former Harworth Colliery site in Harworth, Nottinghamshire, where the coal mine operated for over 80 years, before being decommissioned in 2002 and demolished in 2016. The name of the site was chosen to respectfully commemorate the world-famous cyclist, Tom Simpson. Local to the area, Tom Simpson was a champion cyclist who sadly died ascending Mont Ventouz during the 1967 Tour de France.

Harron Homes’ area of the development constitutes 13 acres, where they have commenced building 132 of their high-specification properties. There are plans for a nearby primary school to be extended to serve the development, and other amenities will be available on site, such as a family public-house and restaurant and extensive green public open spaces. Within 30 minutes driving distance of Worksop and Doncaster, the area is approximately a mile north of Junction 34 of the A1(M), providing access to the larger motorway network.

Riverdale Park, located in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, has been regenerated from the old McCormick tractor factory site. Harron Homes has acquired the plot adjacent to the riverside, where 139 new homes are being positioned along river frontage ideal for delightful waterside living. The area has great commuter access to the M1, A1 and M18 and is under an hour away from Leeds and Rotherham. The development will also benefit from the proposed commercial infrastructure, several amenities of which have already been built.

Nick Hague, Land Director of Harron Homes, says: “On these two new sites we are creating a host of new homes in really idyllic locations rich with cultural history. We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Harworth Group in the past and are excited to be working with them again. The regeneration schemes they’re known for really boost these areas and pave the way for new, vibrant communities to be established. We’re very satisfied with the work we’ve done so far and look forward to developing these two popular housing locations.”

Ed Catchpole, Regional Director for Yorkshire & Central at Harworth, says: “Harron Homes is a valued and trusted partner of Harworth, with a track record of high-quality housebuilding. We are delighted to be working with them again at Simpson Park and Riverdale Park, where they will help us to create vibrant and sustainable communities where people want to live and work.”

For more information on Harron Homes please visit www.harronhomes.com.