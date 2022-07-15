Registered Agent Services: Should You Find One Or Be Your Own?

If you’re running an American business with no agent services, you may wonder why you need a registered agent in your operations. It’s a valid question though.

Should you find agent services or be on your own? In answering this question, this post discusses the roles of agent services, like Swyft filings registered agent service, and their importance to your business.

What Are Registered Agent Services

A registered agent is a person or business that acts as a legal representative for your company. It’s their job to receive service of process (i.e., papers that inform the company they’ve been sued) when it’s sent to your business. If you’re running a small business and don’t have an office with a receptionist or someone to answer the phone during regular hours, a registered agent can help you by receiving these documents on behalf of your company.

Registered agent services are a necessary part of forming a business in most states in the country. The states require that all businesses have a registered agent, and it’s your responsibility as a business owner to find one.

Should You Find One Or Be Your Own

In answering the question mentioned above, this post looks at the advantages of outsourcing your registered agent services to companies capable of carrying out duties. Some of the advantages of finding one are:

Registered Agent Service Is Required In Every State To Be A Corporation Or LLC

Registered agent services are required in every state to be a corporation or LLC. These services ensure that your business is legally registered and that you have a physical address in the state where it’s registered

Registered agent service isn’t required for a sole proprietorship or partnership. However, it does provide an added layer of protection in case anything goes wrong with your business.

If you choose to incorporate without using an online registered agent service, then you’ll need to make sure that someone who lives within the state where your corporation or LLC was created provides their home as their official address for correspondence from government agencies and other businesses.

A Registered Agent Receives Important Legal And Tax Documents For Your Company

States require companies to have a registered agent who acts as the business’s first point of contact for important legal and tax documents. The registered agent is responsible for receiving all correspondence sent to your company, including court notices, subpoenas, and other legal documents.

The registering agent also has the power to authorize someone else (such as your attorney) to receive these documents on behalf of your company.

In addition, if you’re not available or don’t want to be bothered by some mailings (e.g., junk mail), the registered agent can choose which pieces of mail need personal attention from you and which ones don’t.

Registered Agents Give You Privacy

A registered agent is a third party that provides official documentation on behalf of your business. It’s like having a secretary who lives in your building but is always there to assist, except instead of taking phone calls and answering emails, they manage your paperwork for you.

To register your company with the state and make sure all necessary filings are made properly, you need to disclose personal information about yourself as an officer or owner of that company. This includes things like social security numbers and banking information, things which should never be shared with anyone outside of trusted family members or close friends.

But when you choose a registered agent service provider, they take care of all the heavy lifting so that nothing slips through the cracks. They handle all government filings on behalf of your business while keeping your personal information safe, even when it comes time for taxes.

Registered Agents Are Professional And Accessible

Registered agents are professional and accessible. As a business owner, you need to think of your registered agent as a partner who’ll be there for you at all times. Registered agents are available 24/7 to answer questions or help you with any matter related to your company’s operations, whether it has to do with tax matters or audits, legal issues or litigation, employment law concerns, and other human resources issues.

Plus, registered agents are expert communicators and often lawyers themselves. This means that they’re well-versed in their field of expertise (your industry), so they can give you the best advice possible on how best to handle specific situations that may arise, as well as provide feedback from an outsider’s point-of-view when it comes down to making decisions about how things should be done moving forward.

Registered Agents Help You Stay Compliant

One of the most important benefits of using a registered agent is that they help you stay compliant with state and federal requirements. These include tax requirements, including those that require you to report business income and file your government obligations. They also help you comply with state requirements for business in various states, including the licenses required for each location your business operates.

Registered Agents Make Life Easier For Your Administrative Assistant

You don’t have to worry about paperwork with a registered agent service; you can delegate the administrative tasks of your business, such as managing and filing your documents with state and local governments, as well as answering questions about legal compliance. For example, as a construction agency, having a registered agent will save time for other things.

With a registered agent service, you can count on being able to reach someone at any time of day or night. If you have an issue that needs resolving immediately, whether it’s a question or concern about tax filings or something more severe like fraud or theft, they’re there ready and willing to help.

Regarding legal matters about running your company, things can get complicated quickly if they’re not appropriately explained. Registered agents are trained professionals who understand these complexities to help explain how things work in plain language that anyone, even without much experience in this arena, can understand quickly enough.

A Registered Agent Helps Protect Your Business From Lawsuits

Registered agent service is one of the best ways for your business to avoid lawsuits. It’ll also help you avoid process server encounters, which can be costly. The last thing that you want is for someone to show up at your office looking for a legal document on behalf of another party who happens to be suing you or has other legal issues with your business.

Having an address with a registered agent is also great for helping protect your business from legal issues. This means that someone has been appointed as the recipient for any official documents relating to litigation against your company. They’ll be able to contact you directly if there’s anything important enough that makes sense for them to do so.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that having a bonafide registered agent can make your life easier. The fact that you don’t need to worry about paperwork means more time to focus on growing and managing your business. That peace of mind alone is worth the price of admission.