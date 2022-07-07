Roann Limited Celebrates Successful Six Months in Sales

Roann Limited, the premium granite and quartz worktop supplier, has celebrated reaching a six-month sales total of over £4.7 million – a record-breaking achievement for the Wakefield-based business.

Established in 1990, Roann Limited has secured a number of projects with credible house builders, property developers and construction businesses in recent years, which has contributed to extensive business growth. Key partnerships include Taylor Wimpey, Crest Nicholson, Midgard Construction, and Hill Partnerships.

The company has reported a £975,000 increase on last year’s six-month sales figures and is on track to exceed 2021’s annual sales figures. The business has experienced substantial progression and now produces over 15,000 worktops per year and this year, Roann is set to complete over 400 projects by the end of 2022.

“We are delighted to have experienced such a successful six months here at Roann Limited. We have worked on some very exciting projects across the country, and we look forward to continuing this period of growth. As the demand for our products and service continues, we strive to meet the needs of our clients and stay competitively priced,” said Scott Wharton, Sales Director at Roann Limited.

Established in 1990, Roann Limited specialises in manufacturing, supplying and installing high-quality granite and quartz worktops within the house building, property development and construction sectors. With more than 30 years’ experience, Roann Limited is dedicated to procuring stone worktops that help developers significantly reduce costs on their projects by selling direct to them.

Roann Limited’s purpose-built factory in Wakefield houses more than £2 million worth of state-of-the-art stone manufacturing machines and equipment, enabling the business to fabricate more than 15,000 worktops every year. Roann Limited proudly holds accreditations with many of the industry’s leading health and safety schemes, including SSIP certification, and is also ConstructionOnline Gold Approved.

