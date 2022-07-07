SAINSBURYS SIGN PRE-LET DEAL AT GUINNESS POINT IN TRAFFORD PARK

New 68,374 sq ft distribution facility set to practically complete this month

Harbert Management Corporation (Europe) LLC has announced that it has secured a pre-letting at Guinness Point, a brand new 68,374 sq ft industrial unit in Trafford Park. The new distribution facility will be practically completed this month.

Sainsburys Supermarkets Ltd has signed a 15 year lease on the facility which will provide the retailer with a prominent, high-quality, new build development within the heart the North West’s prime industrial/logistics location.

Having identified a lack of supply within Trafford Park and the wider Greater Manchester region, Harbert Management Corporation committed to speculatively develop the unit with strong occupational demand received immediately.

Steve Capper, Director, CBRE’s Industrial & Logistics team, comments;

“Given the lack of development within Trafford Park, coupled with the prominent location and specification of the unit, it is no surprise that an excellent company such as Sainsburys has committed to the property.”

Howard Hill of Harbert Management Corporation (Europe) LLC further comments;

“We are excited to welcome Sainsburys Supermarkets Ltd to the Trafford Park portfolio. It has been a pleasure to work in partnership with Sainsburys on the scheme and we look forward to seeing them operating from the unit very soon. We have seen record levels of take-up and rental growth across the Trafford Park holding and occupancy levels remain at an all-time high.”

CBRE and B8RE acted for Harbert Management Corporation (Europe) LLC and Avison Young acted for Sainsburys Supermarkets Ltd.