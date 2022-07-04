Salboy launches high demand sales for £40 Million flagship London development 

More than 50% of units reserved before sales officially launched at West London site

Developer confirms acquisition of second boutique London site in Mornington Crescent

Salboy, the nationwide property development and funding company, has launched the official sales process for its flagship London scheme, One Cluny Mews, after receiving high demand from buyers for pre-sales reservations.

With a £40 million GDV, One Cluny Mews is Salboy’s first residential development in London. It comprises 35 high quality 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments, including 8 duplex penthouses. The development is located in the popular and affluent area of Earl’s Court, a part of Kensington in west London that has experienced significant investment and regeneration in recent years, yet offers limited new build opportunities.

Properties at One Cluny Mews are now available to purchase and will be marketed to individual homebuyers and investors throughout the UK as well as by Salboy’s overseas sales partners in the Middle East and Asia.

50% of the units under development have already been reserved by individual buyers, indicating the persistent high demand for high quality, prime residential property in central London.

While One Cluny Mews marks Salboy’s entry into the London residential property market, it is the first of several London schemes in Salboy’s pipeline with a combined GDV of over £100 million.

Salboy has also announced today the acquisition of its second London site in Mornington Crescent. The company has a pending planning application to build more than a dozen boutique residential properties on the brownfield site that is located close to Kings Cross and St Pancras in Zone One.

Simon Ismail, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Salboy, comments: “London is a key part of our long-term growth strategy as a developer and funder of high quality housing across the UK. We’re delighted to have achieved such a high level of early buyer interest and commitment in our first development in the capital. We look forward to sharing with more homebuyers and investors what One Cluny Mews, our new site in Mornington Crescent and our other pipelined London schemes can offer them over the coming months.”

Salboy’s dedicated construction partner, DOMIS Construction is active on site, with all construction on site expected to be completed Q2 2023.

Designed in collaboration with architects, Studio Power, the thoughtful, sleek design of One Cluny Mews will make for spacious, bright living. Along with the latest security systems and concierge services, the site will be enclosed within private gates offering residents homes they can truly relax in. The private residents’ garden will enhance this sense of ease, providing a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the nearby city. A small number of home offices that open out onto the private courtyard are also available for residents to buy. This news comes after the recent announcement that Salboy has entered a joint venture agreement with Relentless, the property development company owned by Gary Neville, to deliver Manchester’s long-anticipated St Michael’s development, a scheme comprising a 5* hotel, homes and leisure spaces.