Spectus Casement Windows and Doors Were Specified for a Flagship New Build Social House Development

Over 500 Spectus casement windows and 100 French doors were specified in a new £10m development of 75 new residential properties, providing a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom homes in Blackpool.

Troutbeck Crescent on Mereside, sits in a prominent position which is visible from the main motorway connection when entering Blackpool. Formerly the site of 81 run down flats built in the 1960’s, the demolished site was secured for the development of the new social housing properties.

The development of:

• 19 one-bedroom apartments

• 18 three-bedroom houses

• 27 two-bedroom houses

• 2 three-bedroom accessible properties

• 9 two-bedroom accessible properties

Had required over 500 windows to complete. The contract for the work was awarded to Spectus Approved Window Contractor Jade Windows, thanks to their exceptional track record of working on several prestigious commercial projects.

Spectus Windows and Doors Meet the Commercial Requirements

Spectus casement windows and French doors were specified for the project. All products were manufactured in Spectus’ Elite 70 bevelled system.

The Elite 70 bevelled system has all the technical credentials for high-quality commercial applications. It can achieve a Window Energy Rating of Band A++ and U values as low as 0.8W/(m2K). In this project, the windows and doors were manufactured in anthracite grey to the external face with white internally to create the modern appearance of an aluminium window but at a more sympathetic price point. All products were manufactured to PAS24:2016 standard.

The high-quality development also included the installation of several externally glazed ceramic glass panels by Jade Windows to provide a point of interest at an attractive pricing point.

With over 500 windows and 100 French doors needing to be installed on a busy construction site, effective project management was essential. Jade Windows liaised with the project contractors and all trades on site to ensure fabrication and installation ran smoothly and on schedule.

Initial site clearance began in September 2019 in preparation of construction on the 2.3-hectare site. The installation by Jade Windows took a total of twelve months with exacting standards and precision project management evidence at every level.

Now the project is complete, Blackpool has a new flagship development of 75 high-quality, affordable homes. Ryan Fozard, Sales Manager at Jade Windows commented:

“The new site has been completely transformed. The modern houses and flats boasting gardens, balconies, and car ports now provide a high standard of accommodation for residents and sits within an attractive environment that integrates with the surrounding area. We are delighted to have worked on this project and once again, the quality and reliability of the Spectus product range has delivered at every level. This is a flagship development for Blackpool and we are proud of the finished results.”