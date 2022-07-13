SSG awarded £700,000 fire reinstatement project at multi-phase, high profile Aberfeldy Village residential development in Tower Hamlets.

Project will see the repair and replacement of various external balconies and fire damaged components on the 8 storey Oxbow Building apartment block caused by a fire earlier in the year.

SSG Contracts, one of the UK’s largest 3PA, Construction, Refurbishment and Facilities Maintenance specialists has today announced that it has been awarded a contract worth £700,000 to repair, restore and replace various external balconies and fire damaged components at the 8 storey Oxbow Building within the Aberfeldy Village residential developments in Tower Hamlets London.

The works which are expected to take 32 weeks to complete follow on from the £400,000 phase one internal post-fire reinstatement works apartments on the 7th, 8th and 9th floors carried by SSG to repair damage caused by a fire which broke out earlier in January of this year and affected the top floor of the development.

They will see the repair and replacement of external balcony fire damaged components, including winter garden balconies to the 7th, 8th and 9th floors. Replacement of facing brickwork, lintels, wall ties, insulation and fire stopping, windows, and patio doors to the 8th floor seat of fire apartment.

They will also include the reinstatement of all internal stud walls, ceilings, wall, and floor finishes. Replacement bathrooms and kitchen. Installation of 1st and 2nd fix mechanical and electrical services.

Speaking about the contract award Tom Fitzgerald Managing Director at SSG Contracts said: “SSG enjoys a strong and expanding working relationship with Property Management Specialists Rendall & Rittner and Commercial and Residential Surveyors Cardoe Martin having worked on various projects jointly before.

It is therefore our pleasure to be extending our partnership once again and we look forward to delivering another high-quality project for them on this important repair and restoration job.”