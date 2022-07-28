St. Modwen Homes announced as developer for new canal side community

Plans for a new canal side community have taken a significant step forward this week after the selection of a developer

Following a rigorous selection process, Stroud District Council has chosen St. Modwen Homes to take the ambitious project forward in partnership with the council.

Initial work will start behind the scenes next month on transforming the former industrial site into a new waterside community including more than 150 new sustainable homes, 30% of which will be affordable housing. The development will also include public spaces, commercial, retail, leisure, community, and business facilities and the restoration of the canal basin which was infilled after the Second World War.

“This is an important and exciting low carbon development for Brimscombe, the Golden Valley and the wider district,” said Council Leader Catherine Braun. “The developer will be following Building with Nature standards in line with our 2030 strategy for a more sustainable future.”

Deputy Council Leader, Natalie Bennett, welcomed the news: “We want this development to be at the heart of Brimscombe.” She said. “It should, and will, provide a sustainable community for future generations.”

Ward Councillor Beki Aldam said: “Our vision for ‘an exemplar and sustainable community, integrated with the existing surroundings’ is really taking shape now and we are looking forward to seeing all the hard work by so many coming to fruition. I look forward to the upcoming public meeting, and seeing how the developer will further engage with our community as the project progresses.”

Jeremy Attwater, Regional Managing Director for South at St. Modwen Homes said they are excited about the next steps: “This is a fantastic project and we are delighted to have been chosen to take this forward. Even as a brownfield site, we see so much potential to create something truly special for the community and the wider district.

“We will retain the heritage buildings, including the Listed stone-built Port Mill and Salt Warehouse and we are keen to ensure the new development is sympathetic to its surroundings. We have strong experience in the local and wider area and will be ensuring nearby labour is deployed throughout the development.”

St. Modwen Homes will now draw up a detailed planning application for the redevelopment proposals which will include public consultation over the coming months, starting with a public meeting on Wednesday 10 August 2022 between 2.30pm and 8.00pm at Brimscombe Port Mill, Suite 5 West Suite, First Floor.

To find out more on the Brimscombe Port pages of our website