Stoford completes new double development at Exeter Logistics Park

Stoford has delivered more than 83,500 sq ft of new industrial/logistics accommodation at a job-creating logistics location in East Devon.



The leading commercial property developer has completed construction of two new sustainable developments at Exeter Logistics Park, a 55-acre site in Clyst Honiton owned by the Church Commissioners for England.



They include a new 55,000 sq ft parcel distribution service centre on behalf of DHL and a high specification unit of c.28,500 sq ft which has been developed speculatively in partnership with Urban Logistics REIT.



The developments have the potential to create more than 100 new jobs.



DHL’s new bespoke facility will deliver the same employment level as a typically larger scale unit but has been designed to minimise the number of vehicles required on site, to reduce its environmental footprint. The building benefits from several sustainability features including PV solar panels, EV charging points, a sustainable urban drainage system and a green roof atop integral office areas.



The new speculative development is a flexible industrial/warehouse space with integral first floor fitted offices and is expected to operate as a conventional facility. It includes 8m clear haunch height, 35m yard depth, three level access doors, cycle storage and 38 car parking spaces.



Both new developments are EPC A rated and meet BREEAM ‘very good’ standards, and will benefit from onsite trim trail and outdoor gym areas, including bodyweight exercise equipment.



Stoford is lead developer for Exeter Logistics Park and has recently signed a new long-term site wide agreement with the Church Commissioners for England that will unlock future phases of development at the former Hayes Farm. The agreement paves the way for an additional c.500,000 sq ft of industrial/logistics accommodation that will be developed on a design and build basis, with new units made available on freehold or leasehold terms.



Dan Gallagher, Joint Managing Director, Stoford said: “Exeter Logistics Park is already one of the region’s leading business parks and is enabling distribution and logistics businesses to thrive in purpose-built buildings. We have placed a large emphasis on the sustainability credentials of the scheme, as well as promoting employee health and wellbeing, which is attracting occupiers of the calibre of DHL. Speculative development underlines our confidence in the quality and location of the scheme and we expect the building to let quickly.”



John Barker, Development Director at investor, Urban Logistics REIT, said: “We were delighted to work with Stoford and the Church Commissioners in delivering these two units. Pre-letting and speculative development demonstrates the strength of the location, quality of the product and the demand in the market.”



Exeter Logistics Park is part of the Exeter and East Devon Growth Point economic development zone near Exeter Airport. The scheme includes improvements to the local transport infrastructure, with a new access road and signalised traffic junction off the B3174 London Road and excellent access to junction 29 of M5 motorway.



It is estimated that Exeter Logistics Park could contribute between £90 million – £105 million to the regional economy when fully complete.



All enquiries regarding Exeter Logistics Park should be directed to the scheme’s retained agents, JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.



