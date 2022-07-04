TRAMMELL CROW COMPANY BREAKS GROUND IN EUROPE, WITH GLENCAR BEGINNING CONSTRUCTION IN MILTON KEYNES

Trammell Crow Company (TCC), a leading global developer and investor in commercial real estate, has begun work on its first European logistics site, a 19.4-acre scheme that will deliver three Grade A logistics buildings in Milton Keynes, UK.

With construction now underway by principal contractor Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, and completion due for spring 2023, TCC’s Milton Keynes site will comprise three speculative logistics buildings totaling approximately 340,000 sq ft at Merton Drive, with building clear heights from 39 ft to 49 ft.

The buildings will provide increased load capacity on the roof to accommodate photovoltaic arrays and additional natural daylighting. They will also house transformers and primary electrical frameworks for increased electrical demand and reserves of power; have infrastructure suitable for electric vehicle charging; provide increased capacity of floor slabs for floor-standing mezzanines and pick-towers; and have the flexibility to accommodate various office configurations.

CBRE acted as the planning consultant on the project and Chetwoods as the architects.

Since launching in Europe in 2021, TCC has acquired three sites in strategically important logistics locations in the UK (in Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Heywood), two in Germany (both near Berlin), three in Spain (in Granollers near Barcelona, and Cabanillas and Alovera near Madrid), and one in the Czech Republic. In keeping with its global standards, TCC will target BREEAM Excellent certification across all its logistics projects.

Graham Reece, Head of European Logistics Construction at Trammell Crow Company, said: “With construction having begun on our first European site, set to be closely followed by our Sheffield and Spanish sites, Trammell Crow Company has taken another step towards being one of Europe’s leading developers of prime industrial and logistics space. We’re building these assets with a sharp focus on quality, ensuring they have the flexibility, the energy supply and the ESG credentials to meet investors’ and occupiers’ needs now and the future, staying ahead of whatever demands regulations and technology introduce.”

Pete Goodman, Managing Director Midlands and North at Glencar, said: “As Trammell Crow Company’s inaugural project since coming to Europe Glencar are extremely proud and honored to have been appointed to construct this fantastic new speculative logistics site and we look forward to delivering. It’s great to see the fantastic progress that has already been made with the site being levelled and ground being stabilized ahead of vertical construction later in the summer.

“We have worked very closely with TCC and the planning and design teams to design a scheme that we will build to an extremely high specification and which is future proofed to meet investor and occupier requirements going forward together with being ahead of cutting edge ESG credentials and energy demands.”