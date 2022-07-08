UK Power Networks Services announces David Mitchell as new Director

The energy infrastructure specialist has announced David Mitchell as its new Director, effective from Thursday, 7 July. He replaces Ian Smyth, who will join Electricity North West as Chief Executive Officer later this year.

David is an experienced leader who has worked for the company in its various forms since joining as an apprentice in 1980. In his most recent position as Head of Client Delivery, David has been responsible the delivery of major projects for key clients including works at Hinkley Point C, Great Western train line (GWEP) and London Underground. The internal promotion reflects UK Power Networks Services’ commitment to long-term expertise and professional development within the firm.

The announcement comes during an exciting period of growth for UK Power Networks Services, as it continues to deliver for existing clients and expand to support industries through the sustainable energy transformation. The company’s clients include some of the UK’s highest profile business, including airports, ports, rail operators, public sector developments, utilities, manufacturers, and logistics firms.

Last month, the company announced a new three-year project with the Port of Felixstowe, the UK’s largest container port, to meet its Net Zero aspirations, reduce emissions, and increase the resilience of the port’s electricity network.

New Director David Mitchell said: “I’m of course delighted to be stepping into this role. This is a hugely exciting time for UK Power Networks Services as we continue to deliver a bright energy future for our clients. There is plenty of work to do to meet the challenge, but I believe we have the right blend of skill, experience and determination to deliver.”

Basil Scarsella, CEO of UK Power Networks, said: “David is an outstanding leader with a proven track record. His determination and passion will allow UK Power Networks Services to continue to support some of the UK’s most important industries through this critical phase in the transition to Net Zero.”

Find out more about UK Power Networks Services: https://www.ukpowernetworksservices.co.uk/