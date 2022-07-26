Urbanise announces new senior appointment to drive growth

Construction company Urbanise has strengthened the leadership of its delivery team with a new senior appointment.

Shaun Boylan, who has been appointed as Construction Lead, will play a principal role in the delivery of construction projects and will be responsible for health and safety compliance. He will also draw on his wealth of experience in the industry to mentor and support Urbanise’s employees and supply chain.

Shaun’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Urbanise, with plans to double turnover and increase headcount to 25 in the next three years. His role not only enables greater capacity and the ability to take on bigger projects, but it also frees up time in the senior leadership team, allowing a stronger focus on business strategy.

Shaun brings over 20 years’ experience in construction, starting with Laing O’Rourke before moving on to ISG and Wates. During his career, Shaun has led the delivery of many multimillion-pound projects, including AstraZeneca’s SPP6 project in Macclesfield, the Lime Street Regeneration project in Liverpool and Chester Zoo’s Islands development.

Shaun said, “I feel really fortunate to be joining Urbanise at such an exciting time for the business. It’s great to finally get started and I am looking forward to integrating myself into the team and working hard to realise the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Louise Hobson, Urbanise’s Co-founder and Project Services Director, said, “Finding the right person for this role has taken a few years of planning. We identified Shaun due to his great industry experience working across the country on a variety of projects for significant clients. Plus, having worked together previously, we were sure that he would fit well into our growing team.

“With Shaun now joining Urbanise as Construction Lead, we believe that his appointment clearly illustrates our intent to continue delivering projects with a relationship led focus for our clients, whilst firmly remembering that ultimately it is all about the build.”