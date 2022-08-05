5 Things That Should Always Be Included In A Residential Lease

Those that are not ready or don’t have the financial resources to purchase a home find themselves in a rental property. According to The National Multifamily Housing Council, over 44.1 million people in America live in rental properties. In total, renters spend over $485 billion on rent each year.

With so many people buying investment properties and a large number of our population renting, each party should be protected with a residential lease agreement. Many rental situations start positive, but things can go wrong, so it is critical to have a basic rental agreement or residential lease in place that spells out all the requirements, terms, and financial aspects of the rental.

Why is Having a Residential Lease Agreement Important?

Having a lease signed by both parties is essential when renting a property. Landlords starting with their first investment property may not be aware of the importance of having a signed rental lease. It is an important first step and one that should not be omitted for any reason. Here are some important reasons why a lease is critical.

According to PropertyTalk.com, here are some of the important reasons why all residential property owners should have a lease in place before a tenant moves into the property.

A lease protects the rights of the property owner and the renter.

A lease provides security that both sides are protected.

A residential lease clearly defines the responsibilities of the tenant and the owner.

It is a binding contract in the court of law should either party not abide by the agreement.

In short, a residential lease agreement is a legal document that protects both the landlord and tenants. It defines the expectations of both parties in regard to rental terms, rental fees, and other crucial details that the tenant and landlord should agree upon before either party signs it.

Five Important Things That Should be in Every Standard Residential Lease Agreement:

A standard residential lease agreement is a basic document that does not contain specific information but is a good place to start. Residential leases can also be edited to ensure that all nuances of the rental property are covered.

A standard residential lease agreement should be agreed upon by both parties, as it is a binding legal contract should the parties be at odds and end up in court. A lease agreement form can be used for any residential property like a house, condo, townhouse, apartment, or other living space. Here are some of the specific items that should be included in a rental lease agreement.

Description of the property: The description should include information on the rental property and other information such as storage space, parking spaces, and common-use areas like the pool, playgrounds, and shared grills.

The description should include information on the rental property and other information such as storage space, parking spaces, and common-use areas like the pool, playgrounds, and shared grills. Names of the lessor and tenants: The name of everyone living in the rental unit should be on the lease. It is a binding contract and everyone listed on the lease is responsible for its upkeep and vows to maintain the rules and guidelines outlined in the document.

The name of everyone living in the rental unit should be on the lease. It is a binding contract and everyone listed on the lease is responsible for its upkeep and vows to maintain the rules and guidelines outlined in the document. Duration of the lease and renewal options : There are two types of leases that most property owners utilize. A month-to-month lease or a fixed-term lease, which is usually for a year. Lease terms should be defined, including early termination fees and fees assessed for the damage to the property upon lease termination. It may also include the terms of lease renewal, should both parties agree upon it. Often, it will include rent-to-own options, the cost to renew the lease, and other essential information.

: There are two types of leases that most property owners utilize. A month-to-month lease or a fixed-term lease, which is usually for a year. Lease terms should be defined, including early termination fees and fees assessed for the damage to the property upon lease termination. It may also include the terms of lease renewal, should both parties agree upon it. Often, it will include rent-to-own options, the cost to renew the lease, and other essential information. Rental payments and late payments : A residential lease should include all information about the rent. Including the amount of rent per month, the rent due date, forms of acceptable payment, and other monthly fees that may be included, like utilities, cable, etc. It should also clearly define when the rent is late, any grace periods, and the cost of late fees.

: A residential lease should include all information about the rent. Including the amount of rent per month, the rent due date, forms of acceptable payment, and other monthly fees that may be included, like utilities, cable, etc. It should also clearly define when the rent is late, any grace periods, and the cost of late fees. Security and pet deposits: A basic residential lease agreement should also include the security deposit information as well as information on damages to the property and how that may affect them. The lease should describe how the deposit will be used, and when it will be returned upon the tenant’s departure. The agreement should also include other fees like pet deposits and the collection of first and last months’ rent.

Obtaining a Rental Lease Agreement:

In the past, apartment owners would seek the advice of their lawyer to draw up a standard residential lease agreement, but things are much easier these days. Some companies like EZLandlordForms.com do all the work for you. It is an easy-to-use printable residential lease agreement that enables property owners to create their lease quickly and easily. Some benefits of these types of products include:

Easy to follow prompts

Specific rental terms by state

Includes documents and all disclosures required by the state

Lists terms and conditions that the landlord can choose based on their property

Offers the ability to add custom copy for specifics unique to that property or tenant

It is written in simple, easy-to-understand language

Having rental properties should be easy for the owner, and utilizing the tools available online will keep everyone protected during the term of the lease. Don’t be blindsided when renting a property make sure you have a residential lease agreement form in place before you do anything.