Anderson lands £25 million double deal in Essex

A leading construction company in the South-east has secured £25million worth of building contracts.

Multi-award-winning Anderson Group announced news of two new major contracts, both at housebuilding sites in Essex.

The firm, based in Chelmsford, has secured the first phase of Vistry’s Coggeshall Mill, a collection two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Anderson’s Associate Commercial Director of Construction, Andrew Nowosad​, said: “Unbelievably, the tendering process for the Coggeshall Mill contract started back in December 2021.

“Anderson’s pre contract team showed great tenacity and diligence, working closely with the Vistry project delivery team, to ensure our final submission was not only robust and compliant, but also successful.

“The securing of this site is so strategically important to the business, as not only does it ensure continuity of work, but it also falls in line with our time proven approach of targeting and securing multi-phase sites.”

Regional Finance Director for Vistry Eastern, Peter Kemmann-Lane said: “Vistry Group is delighted to be partnering with Anderson on another high-profile location in East Anglia. It is a pleasure working with Anderson, which promotes the same philosophy in delivering high-standard and award-winning developments for our customers. We are looking forward to providing a quality development in Coggeshall, Essex.”

Anderson has also secured the second phase of groundworks at Wycke Place, Maldon, after successfully delivering phase one of the three, four and five-bedroom home development.

The work forms the second half of the £25million worth of new deals and will involve groundworks to 183 units over 87 weeks at the Crest Nicholson site.

Mr Nowasad said: “The fantastic work and achievement by the project delivery team in delivering, not only the first phase of works but also a complex S278 works package, helped ensure we were in a position of strength to tender and go on to secure the second phase of this development. “

Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Eastern, Karen Coulson, said: “After launching a successful first phase at Wycke Place in Maldon, we are pleased to be working with Anderson again, completing the groundworks on the second phase of the development.

“Wycke Place has already proven popular with many buyers, from first time buyers to families and working professionals and this next phase will help us continue to respond to local demand for high quality housing.”

Mr Nowasad added: “The securing of both sites demonstrates the fantastic work being undertaken by all team members involved from estimating and programming to the buying department and those on-site where our excellent reputation for health and safety as well as quality and delivery is recognised by all our clients.”