Aqualisa Appoints New Director of Sales

Aqualisa, the UK’s leading designer, developer and producer of innovative shower products, has hired Glenn Payne as director of sales within its specification division. In this new role, Glenn will report to Aqualisa sales director Tim Creedon, and will spearhead the expansion of its business in the specification, housebuilder and developer channels.

“It’s a particularly exciting time to be joining Aqualisa. The company’s powerful heritage in bathroom innovation, as well as its solid reputation for reliability and customer service, makes it an exceptional brand. I look forward to being able to advance its presence in the specification channel throughout the value chain, and increase the team’s coverage to a national level. This is an outstanding opportunity to extend Aqualisa’s business in the property development, architectural and specification arena,” commented Glenn Payne.

Joining Aqualisa from construction materials company Knauf, Glenn used to hold the position of head of sales for the UK and Ireland. Previous appointments have included head of projects for Grohe and head of business development at Whiteleaf Furniture.

With a career spanning more than 20 years in the construction product, KBB and furniture industries, Glenn brings extensive experience in sales strategy development, with an established track record in new business generation, building key stakeholder relationships and driving profitable revenue growth. In his new position at Aqualisa, Glenn will accelerate the specification project pipeline and increase conversion ratios, with plans to expand the sales team and lead the Aqualisa, Elisa and Gainsborough brands into new sectors.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Glenn to the Aqualisa specification team. We will benefit greatly from his significant experience and achievements in the industry, as well as his proven background in negotiation, successful project delivery and commercial growth,” added Tim Creedon, sales director at Aqualisa.

Glenn holds a BA Hons Degree in Interior Design from the Surrey Institute of Art & Design. A father of two girls, Glenn likes to spend time with his family, and his favourite pastimes include golf, cooking and travel.

