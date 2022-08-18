Bathroom Remodel Checklist: 7 Tips on Renovating Your Bathroom

Besides the kitchen, the bathroom is the room with the most utilized fixtures in any household. So, if your bathroom is starting to look dated or needs a lot of repairs, you should hire excellent local bathroom fitters to make your bathroom functional and look fabulous again.

But of course, it’s pretty normal not to know where you should start when remodeling your bathroom. That said, here are seven tips you can list on your bathroom remodel checklist when having it renovated below.

1. Choose Your Preferred Bathroom Design by Gathering Inspiration Online

Before anything else, you should start by envisioning what you’d like your new bathroom would look like. And thanks to the internet, looking for bathroom inspiration has never been easy! Simply search for the bathroom styles you prefer and narrow down your picks until you’ve settled on the style you like the most.

If you want to, you can also look for local showrooms to give you a better idea of what you want in your bathroom. From there, you can also get an idea of the cost of the materials you’ll need and plan a budget for your bathroom remodel. You can also do this if you’re considering an office bathroom refurbishment.

2. Determine the Fixtures That Need to be Added, Repaired, or Replaced

The next step is to decide which fixtures need to be repaired or replaced. Do all of them need to go? Or do they just require a few repairs? Think about this thoroughly while planning your bathroom remodel budget.

Aside from replacing and repairing other fixtures, you can also add new ones for added convenience. For instance, you can add a second sink or a fancy bathtub in your bathroom. Do note that you’ll likely need to have your drainage lining relined for that.

3. Incorporate Functional Lighting

Bathroom lighting isn’t just all about the “aesthetics.” After all, adding the proper bathroom lighting ensures that you can easily do your grooming routines in the bathroom. Ideally, you can mix and match different lighting schemes for functional purposes and highlight particular features of the bathroom.

4. Don’t Forget About Bathroom Ventilation

Bathroom ventilation is an aspect often overlooked by many homeowners. But although it’s not the most exciting bathroom feature, it is just as important when renovating this part of the house!

After all, the bathroom is vulnerable to dampness, particularly during warmer seasons. For that matter, you should ensure to install proper bathroom ventilation systems to prevent moisture from building up in this part of your house.

5. Pay Attention to all the Little Details

If you want your bathroom remodeling to turn out great, you must pay attention to every single detail in your bathroom, no matter how big or small it is. Whether it’s removing sealant from bathtub or ensuring all your chosen materials go with your chosen bathroom colour scheme, every detail matters in making your bathroom appear put together.

6. Pick between a Tiled or Wall-Painted Bathroom

Although both ideas are gorgeous, tiled walls are undoubtedly the better option. After all, it is a long-lasting solution and will outlast painted walls. But of course, you can also do a mixture of both and choose particular bathroom areas that’ll be tiled. Just make sure to invest in high-quality paint so that your bathroom remains free from moisture and mildew build-up.

7. If You’re Budget Permits, Add Some Luxurious Upgrades

If you have the budget, you should opt for some luxurious bathroom upgrades! Some upgrades you and your family will highly appreciate could include the following:

Heated floors

Wall-mounted fixtures or vanities

Shower temperature controls

Heated towel bars

These are just some of the fancy examples you could opt for. Of course, the choice is all yours, so feel to look for other fancy upgrades you want in your bathroom!

Conclusion

These are just some of the seven tips you should highly consider when renovating your bathroom. Just like any other renovation, having your bathroom remodeled is not an easy job, especially when removing sealant from bathtub and other maintenance. But as long as you follow the tips mentioned above, your bathroom will undoubtedly spark joy in you again once you’re done with all the renovations.