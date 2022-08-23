Bouygues UK celebrates reaching major milestone in third phase of £240 Million Hallsville Quarter

Bouygues UK has reached a key milestone in the third phase of Hallsville Quarter, the new town centre in London’s Canning Town. As the main contractor for this phase of development, the construction partner celebrated completing the structure of the build with a topping out ceremony on Wednesday 17th August, alongside Linkcity and One Housing Group.

The £240m (GDV) Hallsville Quarter scheme is one of London’s biggest regeneration projects, and the third phase, expected to complete in 2024, will be the largest to date, more than doubling the number of new homes the scheme has delivered so far.

Bouygues UK has been working closely with its property development sister company Linkcity, One Housing Group, Grainger and the London Borough of Newham to deliver Phase 3 which will include:

278 private rental homes situated across two blocks owned by Grainger, including 2,400m2 commercial space within the blocks

245 shared ownership (including 10 shared equity)

50 extra care

47 affordable rent (including 10 London affordable rent)

6,800m2 of commercial space owned by Linkcity which it intends to let and/or sell to a commercial investor.

A computer generated image of Hallsville Quarter from Rathbone Street (c) HawkinsBrown

This latest phase of the Hallsville Quarter development will also deliver an integrated health centre under an innovative new model with local health partners, 1,125m2 of business accommodation, a new basement car park for 143 vehicles, and new high-quality public spaces, including fountains and play areas.

In total, the Hallsville Quarter development, which is part of the Canning Town and Custom House regeneration project, will provide 1,100 new homes, over 30,000m2 of leisure and retail space, and more than 2,975m2 of space for community facilities, as well as new public spaces, pedestrian links, cyclist provision and secure parking spaces.

Gerald Farque, Bouygues UK Managing Director said,

“It’s wonderful to be here to celebrate reaching this important milestone at Hallsville Quarter Phase 3, one of the most significant town centre regeneration projects. I am particularly proud of our in-house civil works teams who have delivered, as with previous phases, the reinforced concrete frame. I would also like to congratulate the project team on their commitment to social value, in particular supporting local labour at each phase of this regeneration scheme.”

Phillippa Prongué, Linkcity Managing Director said,

“For over 10 years, Bouygues UK and Linkcity have been working closely with the London Borough of Newham to deliver the regeneration of Canning Town. It’s great to be here to celebrate reaching this stage of the build in a project which will transform this area of east London and help create a thriving centre. Congratulations to everyone involved in reaching this point.”

Robert Marcantoni, Group Director of Development for One Housing (Part of Riverside) added,

“One Housing are delighted to partner with Linkcity and Bouygues UK to provide over 300 much needed social homes within one of our key London boroughs. This milestone is a fantastic achievement and builds on the existing homes we have within this community. In this housing and cost of living crisis this 3rd Phase of Hallsville Quarter provides much needed affordable homes and delivers a 50 unit Extra Care Scheme where we will be providing support and personal care services to adults over 55 years old. Following the recent off-plan launch of our Shared Ownership homes, we have already had great interest and feedback and we look forward to the handover of these great affordable homes.”