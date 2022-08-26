Building set to be replaced as planning permission is granted for new student flats

Planning permission for new, 10-storey student accommodation on Talbot Street, Nottingham was granted on the 24th June 2022.

The scheme, which will house 318 student beds, will replace the former Domestic and General office building located on the site.

East Midlands-based engineering consultancy Howard Ward Associates (HWA) has been appointed as civil and structural engineer on the development through repeat work with long established clients, McLaren Property.

From its head office in Nottingham, HWA delivers construction engineering consultancy services across a range of sectors, including education, healthcare, emergency services, commercial and residential throughout the country.

HWA has given pre purchase advice on engineering site constraints such as contamination, site levels and services.

To support the planning application HWA provided a contamination preliminary risk assessment, transport assessment and travel plan, flood risk and SuDS strategy alongside civil and structural engineering design.

The project provides an opportunity to regenerate an inner-city site in an area which is closely linked to Nottingham Trent University.

Over the last five years, Wollaton Street, adjacent to Talbot Street, has been extensively redeveloped, providing areas which resemble an extension of the university campus. The purpose-built student accommodation provides social benefit by relieving pressure on community housing.

Dan Bailey, managing director at HWA, said: “We are delighted to be working on the Talbot Street development following planning approval – refurbishing the former Domestic and General building into quality student accommodation for an area closely linked to Nottingham Trent University.

“The site presents great opportunity to give a worthwhile contribution to the ongoing regeneration efforts in the inner city. We have been involved providing pre purchase due diligence on engineering matters and support through the planning phase for this student resi with McLaren Property, along with planning consultants Savills who navigated gaining the permission.”

HWA will be working alongside Leonard Design, Chord Consult, Pulse Consult, and Evolve in the following phases, with the project programmed to complete for occupation in the 2025 academic year.