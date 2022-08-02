Business improvement specialists partner with Supply Chain Sustainability School to upskill built environment

Business improvement specialists, BBI Services strive to transform business performance across the built environment industry in partnership with the Supply Chain Sustainability School (the School).

BBI Services has developed a series of exceptional training and coaching programmes, which build the skillsets, mindsets and toolsets of individuals and teams to achieve high performance.

The School is a free online learning platform offering 50,000 registered users access to 3,000 learning resources, 400 virtual training sessions each year, and a range of diagnostic and benchmarking tools to support companies with their sustainability strategies.

By partnering with the School, BBI Services can train the sector to tackle low productivity levels, enhance quality and reduce cost – all of which will have a positive impact on the ultimate goal, sustainability.

The School also enables BBI Services to support members by utilising their CITB levy pot to fund the Improvement Skillset training, allowing them to earn Continued Professional Development points (CPD), positively impacting business performance.

Ian Heptonstall, Director of Supply Chain Sustainability School, said: “We started working with BBI Services in 2018 and, in the last two years, the team has been delivering their Improvement Foundation Skillset programme as well as a series of Lunch ‘n’ Learns and interactive workshops to School members on several topics.

“We receive incredibly positive feedback from the participants who attend the BBI Services training, and we have seen first-hand how they can help to make a real difference across all levels of an organisation within the built environment.

“The industry has faced unprecedented times in the last two years, but the BBI Services team has continued to deliver to a great standard. They offer members great advice, recommendations, and coaching to help organisations tackle their challenges, without sacrificing quality or safety.”

Mark Worrall

Mark Worrall, CEO of BBI Services, said: “Since becoming an official Partner of the Supply Chain Sustainability School two years ago, we’ve been delighted to deliver such valuable sessions to an engaged audience in the construction sector.

“This is a great partnership that has created lots of opportunities for us to support the different leadership groups, including offsite, infrastructure and digital.

“As well as delivering our specialist training programmes, I also co-chair the Operational Efficiency and Lean leadership group alongside Ian which engages representatives from clients, contractors and manufacturers.

“Working closely with the School has also provided the chance for us to access their incredible resource bank, excellent learning management system as well as fully utilise their sustainability tools and techniques.

“Following celebrating the School’s tenth anniversary this year, there are some more exciting plans in the pipeline and we can’t wait to get started.”

For more information on the BBI Services team and how they can enhance a team’s personal growth and build team engagement and involvement visit: https://www.bbiservices.com/what-we-do/training-services