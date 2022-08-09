Caddick Construction start on site for Phase 2 of Gateway 36 industrial scheme, Barnsley

Caddick Construction has started work on Phase 2A of the Gateway 36 industrial scheme near Barnsley after been appointed by Eos Inc Ltd, part of the Harworth Group Plc.

The £9.3 million contract initially covers Plots 1-3, as well as external yards, car parking, associated highways and off-site drainage work. Unit 1 consists of two 10,000 sq ft units, Unit 2 is 49,500 sq ft and Unit 3 is 38,500 sq ft.

Overall, Phase 2 will be developed over 51 acres to either side of the A6195 Dearne Valley Parkway at Rockingham and provides a range of industrial and logistics units with easy access to Junction 36 of the M1.

Building on the success of Phase 1, the overall development comprises of a broad mix of medium to large industrial options together with a number of roadside units including the Greene King Public House. The scheme will accommodate a range of units from 5,000 sq ft up to 462,000 sq ft with a minimum BREEAM rating of “Very Good”. It is already proving popular with logistic and last-mile delivery specialists.

Gateway 36, located within the heart of the Sheffield City Region, was established following the long-term remediation of the former Rockingham Colliery. It was developed by Harworth Group from 2014 onwards with the first three speculative industrial units, totalling 65,000 sq ft, completing in 2016.

The latest Units 1-3 of Phase 2A are being constructed by Caddick on a speculative basis and are due to complete towards the end of this year. The following Units 5-8 will be offered on a design and build basis.

Richard Gaukrodger, Caddick Construction Director, said: “We are delighted to be appointed to deliver this key logistics scheme at Phase 2 Gateway 36. Our construction and design teams are making excellent progress with the structural steelwork and cladding now in progress to all three units and we look forward to continuing the support of our local supply chain partners and local businesses to deliver a successful scheme.

Cameron Sanderson, Development Manager from the Harworth Group, added: “Phase 2 continues Harworth’s strategy of increasing our direct development of industrial & logistics space over the next five to seven years. Gateway 36 is extremely well-connected adjacent to Junction 36 of the M1 and our trusted delivery partner Caddick Construction are doing an excellent job in facilitating our ambitions to provide high specification industrial and logistics space.

“The development will support continued economic growth and jobs for South Yorkshire with the first three units nearing completion.”

For all enquiries contact Knight Frank or Gent Visick.