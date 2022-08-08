Calztec celebrates a brace of new contract wins

Design, fit out and refurbishment specialist, Calztec, is proud to announce it has secured two new projects with Powell Williams and Gerald Eve.

Project One

Gerald Eve awarded Calztec the dilapidations repair, reinstatement and improvement works across 105,819 sq. ft. of Unit One in Winsford. This project consists of demolition of a four-storey mezzanine floor and racking system. Also included in the package is cut edge corrosion and recoating of the roof, replacement of roof lights, full internal and external cleaning of the building, upgraded HVAC and electrical, and decoration throughout.

We will also be installing new solar panels to the roof area and car charging points, which is an exciting addition as it falls in line with one of our core values – Environmental Consideration.

Project Two

Calztec is also pleased to be appointed to this strip out and refurbishment project at Unit A1c, Gallagher Retail Park, Bristol by new client Powell Williams. The works include new utility connections, trench excavations, strip out of existing fit out and new drainage.