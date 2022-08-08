Chubb launches new accelerated development programme in partnership with Zitko Talent.

Chubb, the UK’s leading provider of fire-safety and security solutions, is proud to launch an accelerated development programme designed to attract and train new industry-entrants in partnership with Zitko Talent, the world’s leading recruitment agency for the Fire and Security industry.

The accelerated development programme will last approximately 18 weeks, starting with alternating blocks of technical training, field experience and manufacturer-led certified product training. Trainees will emerge as certified Fire and Security engineers, equipped with the knowledge required to work within Chubb’s installation and maintenance teams.

The next generation of fire and security engineers

The programme leverages Zitko’s expertise to attract and select candidates. As part of the process, specialist psychometric testing is to identify outstanding technical and learning potential. Chubb then selects and employs trainees from the pool, with manufacturers and educators contributing around 18-weeks of technical education and certified product training; all tailored to Chubb’s needs.

The Zitko Talent team administers the entire programme on behalf of Chubb, while supporting/mentoring trainees.

Andrew Collinson, Operations Director for Electronic Security, Chubb UK, said: “We have developed our own entry level engineers in-house before and some of our most successful people began with us this way.

The accelerated development programme takes this to the next level. I believe it will be a significant source of talent; giving us people who will progress with us long-term. The programme’s been designed as a gateway for those who may or may not have previous engineering experience.

The key requirements are ‘aptitude and attitude’; qualities which recruitment partner Zitko Talent will assess with their proven selection process. By focusing on these qualities, Chubb aims to unearth hidden talent, especially among groups who are traditionally underrepresented in the industry”.

Zitko Group’s Managing Director, George Zitko, commented: “Chubb has an apprentice scheme already, but they’ve recognised the value of the Talent approach. That is, developing people with transferable skills and giving them a pathway into the industry”.

The first intake is being recruited now, ready for an autumn start. To find out more about the Accelerated Development Programme visit https://www.zitkogroup.com/clients/chubb