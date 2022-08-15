Company Launches Environmentally Friendly Theme Park Special Effects

In an attempt to revolutionise the theme park industry, Experts Back Stage Technologies Europe (BST) will be launching at London’s ExCeL event its range of innovative and environmentally friendly special effects. With over 500 exhibitors attending IAAPA’s Expo Europe this September, BST will be showcasing its spectacular and sustainable flame, smoke, fragrance, and fog effects.

Just like in any other industry, businesses and their customers are starting to become more aware and conscious of their impact on the environment, which is why BST wanted to take a first step in the theme park industry and deliver effects that have not been heard of before.

“Special effects have historically not been very environmentally friendly or at the very least, not from renewable or sustainable sources. Typical examples would be propane flames and explosions, as well as smoke and fog machines which use chemicals such as glycol or greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide to create the effect,” said BST Managing Director John Coller.

“We have devised a system that produces smoke and fog but just uses water – Koolfog™. Koolfog is REAL fog, just water and nothing else, so it is environmentally friendly and has no consumables – other than water. Our flame simulation system Fake Flame™ also uses water in the form of steam to create flame and fire effects without the use of fossil fuels such as propane or paraffins. These innovative effects are not only better for the environment, but they are more cost-effective and help theme parks improve their carbon footprint,” he added.

From wooden rollercoaster Wicker Man at Alton Towers, to ICON at Blackpool Pleasure Beach to Croc Drop at Chessington World Of Adventures, BST has worked with theme parks across the world to deliver memorable experiences for their guests. Now, with John’s experience of over 35 years in the fireworks and special effects industry, BST can deliver the same experiences, but in an environmentally-friendly way.

BST will be delighting the thousands of attendees from across the globe as they descend on London’s ExCeL for IAAPA’s Expo Europe, a major event which is shining the spotlight firmly on the recovering tourism industry in this special Jubilee year for the UK, and putting London at the heart of Europe’s leisure industry in 2022.

Returning to London for the first time since 2011, and with a jam-packed programme full of the latest technology from across the globe, IAAPA is set to deliver one of the best Expos yet, with guests able to network with colleagues, explore the latest developments in the industry, discover new products and services and expand their knowledge with the help and support of industry experts.

