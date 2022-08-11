CONSTRUCTION FIRM HOBSON & PORTER WINS TOP AWARD FOR HEALTH AND SAFETY ACHIEVEMENTS

Yorkshire based construction firm, Hobson & Porter, has landed an internationally recognised award in recognition of its exceptional health and safety standards.

Hobson & Porter has been presented with the prestigious RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) President’s Award, in recognition of the company being awarded 10 consecutive Gold Awards for health and safety performance over the past decade.

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in the UK’s longest-running health and safety industry awards.

Richard Hunter, managing director at Hobson & Porter, said: “We are always committed to working hard to ensure our team, our contractors and our supply chain are safe at work and return home to their families at the end of every working day. Receiving this accolade is a major achievement for our entire team and supply chain, who all take health and safety seriously and make it the number one priority every day.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment. All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work. By receiving this, Hobson & Porter join like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to health and safety. I would like to add my personal thanks for all the work that it has taken to secure this well-deserved award – congratulations to all those involved, who champion and drive-up health and safety standards every day. You are a fantastic example to others in your sector.”

This latest accolade follows Hobson & Porter being recognised for its people development practices at last month’s Constructing Excellence in Yorkshire & Humberside (CEYH) awards, which are organised by the School of Built Environment, Engineering and Computing at Leeds Beckett University.

The firm, which employees more than 120 people, was crowned winner of the ‘people development award’ and was also highly commended in the ‘SME of the year award’ category.

For more information about the RoSPA Awards visit www.rospa.com/awards