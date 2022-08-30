Crimson Hotels Acquires The Trafalgar St. James Hotel

Privately owned hotel company Crimson Hotels has recently acquired The Trafalgar St. James Hotel in Central London. With this purchase, the five star hotel will become the second Hilton Curio Collection acquisition for Crimson Hotels, alongside 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel in South Kensington.

Consisting of 131 rooms, The Trafalgar St. James Hotel is situated in Trafalgar Square, a great location for tourists and business people coming into London. It is within easy walking distance to many of London’s key tourist and cultural attractions, including Covent Garden, Soho and the Southbank.

Moreover, the hotel is bolstered by strong amenities, comprising several food and beverage outlets, such as a rooftop bar with unparalleled views. A new destination restaurant will soon open on the ground floor, which will be operated by a high-end Asian restaurant group.

Following the Crimson Hotels acquisition, The Trafalgar St. James Hotel will be headed up by Federico Ciampi, the current General Manager of 100 Queen’s Gate, who has been promoted to the role of Cluster General Manager, making a welcome return to a hotel he managed four years ago.

“We are delighted to have acquired The Trafalgar St James Hotel with the property making a welcome addition to our portfolio of London hotels. We are looking forward to working with the hotel team, under Federico’s leadership, to firmly establish the property as one of the best in the capital,” commented Alykhan Kassam, CEO at Crimson Hotels.

The acquisition of The Trafalgar St. James marks the second Curio Collection by Hilton property in its portfolio alongside 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel, a five-star boutique hotel situated in South Kensington.

Founded in 1995, Crimson Hotels owns and manages nine hotels, totalling over 2,000 bedrooms. Crimson Hotels properties range in style, from top-level luxury hotels in cultural locations that build on prime location, history and fantastic amenities, to budget options for convenient, comfortable and enjoyable travel.

