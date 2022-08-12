Ecofill Appoints Former UK Construction Minister as Chairman

Ecofill, a brand new and sustainable alternative to the use of aggregates in traditional earthworks construction has appointed former UK Construction Minister and former Deputy Leader of the House of Commons, Dr Nigel Griffiths, as Chairman.

Dr Griffiths celebrates an esteemed and extensive portfolio of career highlights spanning five decades and was appointed Chairman of Ecofill Ltd in July of 2022.

Based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, Ecofill is a ground-breaking technology for the construction sector that transforms all types of clays & subsoils into approved structural materials, on-site, which meet all National specifications for Highways and Earthworks.

The Ecofill method of sustainable construction replaces the need to dispose of soils to landfill and the import of aggregates, and therefore drastically reduces lorry movements by 98% and carbon emissions by 96%. Not only is this a green-tech revolution, but it also reduces client costs by a staggering 40%.

Trevor Gaughan, Founder of Ecofill, said “We are delighted with the appointment of Nigel Griffiths as our Chairman. Nigel brings vast experience from various government departments and equally in industry and will gratefully assist in the delivery of the National and International Growth strategy of Ecofill”.

“Ecofill will revolutionise the way we approach construction & will significantly reduce the carbon footprint and costs of Earthworks & Infrastructure globally. It’s a privilege to chair this dynamic company and bring my focus to quality, performance and education in the next generation of construction engineers,” said Dr Griffiths.

Griffiths, a native of Edinburgh, was a specialist advisor to the Cabinet Office and Climate Action.org during COP26 held in Glasgow last year and is also founder of the Low Carbon Forum. He was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 1987 and holds the title of longest serving Member of Parliament for Edinburgh South in history. Other UK Government positions held were Trade Minister and Minister for Corporate & Social Responsibility.

He retired from politics in 2010 but has continued as an international political advisor and ambassador for various companies, organisations and executive boards and embraces Ecofill as the perfect fit to continue his efforts in sustainability and in making a real change towards the current climate crisis and the UK governments targets for a Carbon Net-Zero 2050.

Ecofill’s Management Team have been invited to Geneva in September to attend the Annual conference hosted by FIDIC, The International Federation of Consulting Engineers, where it will be working to identify new opportunities to grow globally.

More information on Ecofill can be found at www.ecofill.uk