Enrok Construction Secures £4.6m Brixton Construction Project

Enrok Construction has commenced work with Node to deliver 63 one-and-two-bed luxury apartments in Brixton, London.

The construction specialist has worked on the project since March 2022 and is now able to announce the formal contract. In a short time Enrok has played a pivotal role, completing roof works, installing windows and commencing the cladding and internal fit out, and is now committed to the successful completion of the scheme.

In its entirety, the project will see the conversion of a four-story building on Shakespeare Road with work to include the development of a fifth additional floor containing 6 additional luxury apartments. The penthouses will boast premium views across the capital city with a number of iconic buildings in sight, including The Shard, The City, Canary Wharf, Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster.

Simon Bennett MCIOB, Enrok’s Operations Manager

Speaking on the project, Simon Bennett MCIOB, Enrok’s Operations Manager, commented: “We have been working closely with the team at Node for four months now, and it’s great to be able to shout about what will become our flagship project.

“Building outwards is not always feasible in high-density areas, so developing upwards is an effective solution – and something that is becoming increasingly popular across London and other densely populated cities where space is at a premium.

“Working in London does come with its own challenges, but our project planning and existing presence in London has enabled us to hit the ground running on the scheme and we are looking forward to delivering it successfully.

“We hope that this marks the start of a strong working relationship with Node and very much look forward to the prospect of future collaborations.”

Enrok Construction is a privately owned construction company, operating across the UK from its headquarters in Derbyshire. The firm provides developers and clients from the UK and beyond with an all-inclusive construction service. It has built a reputation across the Midlands for consistently designing, building and project managing the delivery of homes and commercial buildings that people aspire to live, work, socialise and visit and which benefit their communities.