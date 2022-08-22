FAST-GROWING SECURITY FIRM WINS CONSTRUCTIONLINE GOLD STATUS

The fastest-growing security company in the UK has once again been recognised for its industry-leading standards with a gold accreditation from Constructionline, the country’s most connected and progressive provider of procurement and supply chain management services.

Swindon-based SSGC was awarded with the highest honour from the coveted platform following a deep dive examination into its policies and procedures.

The gold status demonstrates to potential buyers on the platform that the organisation has been subjected to increased scrutiny around governance and risk management.

David Stubbs, CEO of SSGC, said: “The gold status really demonstrates our commitment to carry out all facets of work to the highest standards and our dedication towards the industry and its clients.

“Quality management, the best possible terms of employment for our staff and ensuring our suppliers adopt to our inclusive culture is something we take great pride in here at SSGC, so we are thrilled that our practices and procedures are being recognised on such a national scale.”

To secure the accreditation, the team had to demonstrate excellence through a rigorous process of validation checks, within environmental management, quality management, equal opportunities, modern slavery act adherence and anti-bribery and corruption policies.

SSGC was also able to showcase the business and its team met the requirements of an extended verified pre-qualification questionnaire including equalities and diversity, environmental management and quality management.

Constructionline is a leading platform that allows buyers and suppliers to optimise performance, minimise risk and realise opportunities. Through it, buyers can expect to simplify and speed up their search, validation and purchasing decision processes considerably, improving resource and cost efficiency.

