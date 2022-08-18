Glodon Gsite nominated for `Construction Software of the Year´ at London Construction Awards

Glodon Gsite, a cloud-based software for construction management and information handling, has been shortlisted for Construction Software of the Year at the London Construction Awards, which will be held on 23 September 2022. The London Construction Awards is part of London Build, the UK’s leading construction and design show. The awards recognise achievements, projects and innovation in the construction industry and feature a wide range of categories for tech companies, contractors, architects, civil engineers, developers and local authorities.

“We‘re pleased to be a finalist for Construction Software of the Year”, says Tom Young, Construction Director at MagiCAD Group Ltd. “Regardless of the final outcome of the competition, we consider it recognition for our efforts and the growing position in the market. We look forward to representing our company brand and product at the upcoming event. I am proud of my colleagues’ fantastic work with our clients to develop a product that improves the construction management between site and the office.”

Gsite is a flagship construction platform for construction management and information handling in building projects. Gsite users include Operatives, Supervisors, Project managers, Engineers, as well as all other members of the Construction team. Gsite is used in over 30,000 construction projects all over the globe. With a robust mobile application and web browser interface, it enables users to be as mobile as the construction project requires while still being able to work on the same tasks when back at the office.

Gsite provides a single, easy to use unified construction management platform. It allows you to handle multiple use-cases, tasks, and operations from a single application with integrated instant communication functions.