Harley Haddow defies challenging market with cross country growth 

The firm has secured 85% of their 2022-2023 budget (in fees) by August 2022 , just 3 months into the financial year, a staff increase of 18% with 20% of staff having received a promotion within the last year.

Award-winning engineering consultancy Harley Haddow has reported a stellar year for growth after winning a number of high-profile project wins including appointments for the Royal Academy of Arts and the Clifton Street & Holywell Row Site in Shoreditch amongst others.

The work at the Royal Academy is to support their partners Knight Harwood in the refurbishment of the RA schools’ studios within the lower ground and ground floors of Burlington House.

The Clifton Street & Holywell Row site in Shoreditch will deliver industry leading new-build commercial office scheme with a focus on low energy and carbon design alongside a holistic sustainability strategy.

Against the challenging backdrop of ongoing supply chain issues and cost of living crisis, the UK-based firm has continued to lead the way in driving buildings forward to becoming Net Zero and surpass targets set by the UK government. Working alongside the Horniman Museum and Gardens in London and Art Fund Museum winners, the firm provided energy and carbon analysis and technical options appraisal for their Net Zero Masterplan.

The company has also attracted interest from lucrative student residences in North England, including to provide low energy and net zero carbon ready residences that will be certified as BREEAM Excellent, demonstrating exemplar sustainable performance.

Over the last year, Harley Haddow has taken its learning into new territories and opened office space in Manchester and relocated to a bigger Net Zero conversant office in London. With five offices across the country, the firm now holds a roster of 118 staff throughout, spanning a range of expertise from operational roles to marketing and bid management. Eager to harness their team internally, the firm reported 20% growth of staff promotions from within in the last year.

Guy Willis-Robb, Director, at Harley Haddow said; “It’s rewarding to have expanded our operations across the country and to be working in so many key markets. Last year was a challenging one for many businesses and it doesn’t look to be easing any time soon. However, thanks to the resilience of the industry, we’ve had the opportunity to scale up our current business model and work and bid for some amazing projects.

“A surge in student residencies and repurposing old buildings has shown us that the market isn’t slowing down just yet but it’s crucial that we continue to reiterate the importance of responsible practices and thanks to our expanding team, we know we can keep making a positive impact.”