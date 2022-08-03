Hayfield Invests in MMC to Accelerate Build Programmes

Hayfield has made a significant investment in Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) across six of its live development sites, as the multi-award-winning developer targets a turnover of £150m during 2022.

A panelised system utilising large aircrete blocks is being used at five Hayfield developments, while a trial of Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) is underway at another scheme. The introduction of MMC is accelerating Hayfield’s build timeframes, delivering greater programme and cost certainty, while alleviating the risks of material and labour shortages.

Andy Morris, Managing Director of Hayfield said: “Making a significant investment in MMC is a fundamental strand of our ESG strategy. We are creating programme efficiencies and reducing CO2 emissions, while continuing to deliver beautiful, handcrafted homes to our customers. Some developers opt for modern exteriors when using MMC, but our architecture is far more traditional in style, as that’s what our customers prefer.

“The panelised system we are using at five Hayfield developments is the closest MMC alternative to traditional brick and block masonry construction. It is enabling us to improve build pace by seven weeks. This is not only increasing our production rate and assisting with our growth plans, it is also opening up more land opportunities. To demonstrate our commitment to MMC and offsite construction, I am thrilled to report we have established an internal MMC committee to explore and review further opportunities.”

The panelised ‘I-House’ MMC system is being utilised at Hayfield Park in Bromham and Hayfield Lakes in Clophill, which are both in Bedfordshire. It is also being installed at Hayfield’s two live Buckinghamshire schemes; Hayfield Walk in Hanslope, and Hayfield Oaks in Woburn Sands. The fifth live scheme selected for this MMC approach is Hayfield Grove in the Worcestershire village of Hallow, which is the housebuilder’s first EPC-A rated development.

An alternative MMC trial utilising SIPs is underway at the final phase of Hayfield Place in the Bedfordshire village of Silsoe.

Hayfield is proactively installing air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, EV fast-charging points, 100% renewable energy, and fibre optic broadband into all new and upcoming developments, in line with its zero-carbon-ready specification. The new investment in MMC is in line with Hayfield seeking to deliver 350 homes during 2022. The company is gearing up to construct 500 homes annually, supported by a portfolio of sites to enable visible production into the future.