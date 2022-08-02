Henry Boot Construction’s Sheffield park site earns top marks in Considerate Constructors Scheme

A new public park in the heart of Sheffield has got off to a flying start before construction work has even been completed.

Henry Boot Construction is transforming the former fire station site between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Carver Street into a beautiful green urban park, as part of the £470m Heart of the City development programme.



Monitors from the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS), who inspect construction sites to check employee wellbeing, environmental impacts and respect for the community, gave Henry Boot Construction’s site at Pound’s Park full marks in the three main categories.



Inspectors praised waste recycling at the site, with the use of recycled materials in the design as best practice. They also praised the health-related support, including mental health care, available to site workers.



Henry Boot Construction’s commitment to education was also spotlighted. The three local projects (Pound’s Park, Elshaw House & Cambridge Street Collective and Kangaroo Works) share a common community engagement plan which is updated with achievements monthly; between the three sites there are over 25 apprentices and nine site-based placements students gaining valuable on-site work experience.

Named after Sheffield’s first Chief Fire Officer, Superintendent John Charles Pound, the new park is set to be completed in early 2023. The landmark green space will feature event space, imaginative play spaces, climbing features and areas for relaxing.



Richard Grafton, Head of Policy & Compliance, at Henry Boot Construction said:

“This is the highest score that we’ve achieved under the new CCS criteria and scoring system and is testament to all the hard work that goes on to engage communities, support our employees and make our sites safe. Well done to Rob Bell and Jonathan Scaife on site for guiding the project to this brilliant score.



“One of our other sites in the Heart of the City development, which neighbours Pound’s Park, has already been registered as an Ultra Site – meaning it is recognised by CCS as a beacon of best practice. Our Cocoa Works site in York also has Ultra Site status and these are the only two sites in the whole of Yorkshire to be registered to this standard.



“Henry Boot is committed to achieving the highest possible standards and raising the bar across the industry and it’s brilliant that we’re able to do this at the same time as creating a relaxing and inviting urban space.”