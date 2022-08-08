INVITATION TO TENDER FOR PAGABO’S NEW £1BN MEDIUM WORKS FRAMEWORK

SUPPLIERS have been invited to tender for Pagabo’s latest framework – the second generation of its popular Medium Works framework – for which the tender documents have now been published.

The new generation of the framework will run for four years from January 2023, taking the place of the current iteration, which expires in December. It will provide a compliant and collaborative route to market for public sector clients to procure medium-sized construction projects valued at up to £10 million.

With a total value of £1 billion, the framework will be split into four lots, with up to nine contractors allocated to each region under each lot across core and reserve supplier appointments. There are a number of these places reserved for SMEs to ensure fair access for suppliers of all sizes and to promote ample choice for clients, while generating the most positive social impact for communities.

Lot 1 – £50k to £500k

Lot 2 – £500k to £1m

Lot 3 – £1m to £5m

Lot 4 – £5m to £10m

Jason Stapley, managing director at Pagabo, said: “The current Medium Works framework is one of our most active construction offerings, having seen more than 150 projects procured through it to date. It’s proved a popular option for clients, so we’re pleased to be looking at the next generation and continuing to support public sector bodies to procure the services they need to compliantly deliver their mid-sized schemes.

“Over the past three and a half years, some fantastic schemes have been brought to fruition through the framework, including the expansion of Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Coventry, a £5m new teaching block for Horsforth School in Leeds, and Bassetlaw District Council’s first carbon reduction scheme, which saw a significant refurbishment project at Kilton Forest Gold Course’s clubhouse.

“The new iteration of the framework is aligned with all of the gold standard principles of procurement laid out by the Construction Playbook, ensuring that all clients and suppliers will be working at the forefront of industry best practice when it comes to their built environment projects. We’re now looking forward to receiving tender submissions from suppliers and working with our wider ecosystem to make this new generation of Medium Works the best it can be, ready to go live in January next year.”

The Education Alliance will be the contacting authority for the new agreement, continuing its role from the current iteration of the framework. For more information, please visit https://www.pagabo.co.uk/