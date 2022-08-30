Keepmoat Homes has recently celebrated the launch of its fifth phase at Spirit Quarters development in Coventry, consisting of a sales centre and show home, with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a development update and a tour of the newly built Caddington 3-bedroom showhome. The celebration was attended by the Lord Mayor of Coventry Cllr Maton, Coventry North East MP Colleen Fletcher, local residents, Citizen and Moat House Community Trust.

“It was a pleasure to attend the launch of Keepmoat Homes’ ribbon cutting ceremony in the latest phase of development, celebrating the launch of its new showhome and sales centre. The new ‘Spirit Quarters’ housing really enhances the local community and is a great asset to Coventry, and we look forward to welcoming the new residents to the area,” commented Lord Mayor of Coventry, and Henley Ward Councillor, Cllr Maton.

Based on Milverton Road, Coventry, the new Spirit Quarters development will feature 96 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes built in partnership with Citizen, of which 20 will be created as affordable housing. Ideal for first-time buyers, growing families and those seeking more space and flexibility, Spirit Quarters is a vibrant and modern community which comes complete with a school, green open spaces and fantastic leisure facilities.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have entered this next phase of the Spirit Quarters development, and celebrate the opening of our sales centre and showhome with our notable guests and partners was the perfect way to mark the occasion,” said Charlotte Goode, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

“Spirit Quarters is more than a housing development, it’s a community in which our residents can enjoy both a relaxing and active lifestyle. We encourage those looking to get on the housing ladder to book a viewing of our beautiful new showhome and experience for themselves the standout features that Spirit Quarters has to offer.”

“It was absolutely fantastic to see the new homes and we look forward to welcoming the new residents of these homes to our community,” added Janet Barrett, local resident and Trustee Board member of Moat House Community Trust.

Kevin Roach, Director of Regeneration at Citizen, concluded with: “This phase of the Spirit Quarters regeneration programme will hit the milestone of 1,000 new homes being built and will continue the remarkable transformation of the area. All of this couldn’t have been achieved without the continued support of the local community and our Partners; Keepmoat Homes, Moat House Community Trust and Coventry City Council”.

