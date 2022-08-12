Leep Utilities signs as new season sponsor with Hednesford Town Football Club

As the football season is about to kick off, Southern Central Premier Leagues Hednesford Town Football Club is the latest winning team to partner with Leep Utilities – but this time it’s as club sponsor.



The deal will provide much needed support to the thriving non-league semi-professional football club, with a growing youth academy and as a vibrant and active part of the local community. It will also support its ambitious plans to return to the English Football League and again compete in matches like its 1997 FA Cup fourth round nail biter against EFL Championship side Middlesbrough.



As part of the deal, Leep Utilities’ logo features on the First Team players’ shirts. The owner-operator of regulated and non-regulated multi-utility networks across the UK is also sponsoring centre midfielder Lewis Hayden and will feature on pitch-side advertising hoardings and in all home game programmes.



Hednesford Town Football Club’s Chairman and Co-Owner Graham Jones said: “We’re thrilled to welcome on board Leep Utilities as a main sponsor this season. We’re both ambitious and the next 12 months looks equally bright for both of us.”



“Our pre-season friendlies have been brilliant and we’re really getting noticed by the bigger teams, such as Aston Villa and Birmingham City, who are sending over topflight players and are keen to play against us. They recognise that our game quality is high, and that they’ll have a great physical fight on their hands for 90 minutes or more. As a club, we’re moving in the right direction, for sure, and we can’t wait to see what this next season has in store.”



“We’re also really looking forward to getting back into creating exceptional match experiences for our sponsors. I took over the club in May 2020 and the pandemic put a stop to the match day experience. But it’s back and we can’t wait for our sponsors to enjoy our corporate hospitality and use our games as an enjoyable and valuable networking experience as well. We’re aligned to some very successful organisations, and we can’t wait to welcome them all here, to enjoy great football and hopefully business opportunities, from 6th August.”



Leep Utilities’ CEO Louise Manfredi said: “We’re delighted to be able to help kick off the new season as a main sponsor at Hednesford Town Football Club. As a company, Leep owns and operates and owns essential “last mile” utility infrastructure in local communities – connecting new buildings across the UK to electricity, gas, water and wastewater networks – and we have very ambitious growth plans of our own, just as Hednesford Town Football Club does. “



“This summer marks some very important milestones in our development. We’ve recently won our 200th project, we’ve moved into spacious new offices to accommodate our growing team and we’re enjoying some truly wonderful successes. We’re certainly excited about our future and it appears that Hednesford Town Football Club is at a similarly exciting point.”



“So, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish the Hednesford Town’s First Team the very best of luck this season and we’ll be cheering you on from the side-lines, when we come along to watch with many of our business partners.”