MAWD and Peldon Rose reveal frontier of corporate-hospitality design with new Sixty London Wall fit-out for Mondrian

Global interior designers MAWD and workplace design and build specialists Peldon Rose have revealed a progressive new office fit-out for Mondrian Investment Partners at Sixty London Wall. This new home in the heart of the City of London will house all of Mondrian’s investment teams, non-NALA client service personnel and operational staff.

The 38,000 sq/ft workspace has been specifically designed with workplace comfort, wellbeing and hospitality-style amenities in mind, without compromising the cutting-edge connectivity and professionalism required.

Social and collaborative spaces such as the gathering fireplace, are balanced with quiet zones to allow for focused work. Breakout areas are designed with a hospitality influence, and the generous

6,000 sq/ft terrace boasts panoramic views across London, with an outdoor laptop bar enabling workers to take advantage of the warmer months. All employees have their own work desks and access to a full upgrade of all network, PC and AV infrastructure as well as designated zoom booths. The design effortlessly delivers the constant physical and virtual connection to clients required but with a distinct hotel feel, rather than that of a corporate office.

Peldon Rose conducted a workplace strategy project at the design brief stage which helped gain an in depth understanding of Mondrian’s teams and informed the initial concept. Peldon Rose worked together with MAWD on the scheme design before completing the design development, including technical design and fit out.

MAWD’s design blends raw industrial elements with a palette which transitions from refined timbers

and metals in the arrival areas to lighter social spaces with a focus on innovative recycled materials.

With embodied carbon 40% lower than similar newly built office spaces, Sixty London Wall is one of very few buildings in Central London certified as BREEAM Outstanding. This was important for Mondrian as it is one of only a handful of UK companies who have achieved a Gold SKA certification for its office fit-out, promoting the principles of sustainable development and good environmental outcomes overall.

James White, co-founder of MAWD, comments “Working closely in conjunction with Peldon Rose, we started with Mondrian’s team, understanding their needs as an organisation and their people’s priorities. We then looked to create a space that would captivate their team, one with real cross- generational appeal that prioritises conscious design through the use of innovative recycled materials.

The result is a space that blurs the boundaries between commercial, residential and hospitality for a comfortable environment that invites collaboration, but which is flexible enough to also encourage individual working. Features such as the gathering fireplace and zoom booths really helped us achieve this flexibility.”

Russell Glover, Head of Design at Peldon Rose, added: “This project is breath-taking and it’s been a pleasure to help bring the design to life alongside the teams at Mondrian and MAWD. Every detail, from material choices to furniture and lighting, and how people interact with the space have been considered to deliver a workplace that sets the standard for both sustainability and design. This

flagship office will be a huge draw for Mondrian’s team and clients.”

Clive Gillmore, Mondrian’s CEO, said “Our aim organisationally has been to learn from what we experienced pre-COVID, during and since. We wanted to increase our office footprint, whilst remaining in a premium space in the City, to reinforce our commitment to existing staff as well as continue to attract future talent to the firm. Sixty London Wall allows us to combine collaborative space, but crucially provide a desk for all, offering a strong compliment to times where colleagues work from home. I look forward to welcoming new and existing partners to our new London home.”