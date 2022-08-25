Mayor lays first brick at new development on Hayling Island

The Mayor of Havant, Cllr Diana Patrick, was the guest of honour at a new development on Hayling Island earlier this month.

Cllr Patrick was invited to the Barratt Homes Pebble Walk on 4th August to lay a ceremonial brick on the foundations of the first plot being built at the new site, which is bringing 195 new homes to the Island.

Donning her hard had and high vis jacket, the mayor was introduced to the new development by Barratt Homes Finance Director, Glen O’Nion, and was delighted to have the privilege of marking the start of construction in the popular coastal location.

Cllr Patrick said: “It’s great to see this brand-new community coming to Hayling Island. This is a wonderful location, and the development will be delivering a mix of high-quality homes that the region desperately needs.

“I’m delighted to have been given the responsibility of laying the first brick of the very first home being built here, and I’m looking forward to seeing things progress in the coming weeks and months.”

Tammy Bishop, Sales Director for Barratt Homes, Southampton Division, said: “It has been wonderful to welcome the Mayor of Havant to our new community here on Hayling Island. The construction team were especially impressed with her bricklaying skills.

“Pebble Walk will be officially launching this Autumn and with buyers already eager to secure a new home here, we are selling off-plan from our neighbouring Saxon Corner site in Emsworth.”

Pebble Walk will be a collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes located just a mile from the beach. There is a great choice of local schools, shops and restaurants close by, and the development is just a short drive to the nearby cities of Portsmouth and Chichester.

