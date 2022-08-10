Mobile Mini represents the construction industry at leading customer experience awards

Mobile Mini UK, one of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers, has been shortlisted for three major awards alongside their partner ThinkWow, at the prestigious UK Customer Experience Awards (UK CXA®22).

Widely regarded as Britain’s original and biggest CX celebration, recognition at UK CXA® is considered by many as the ultimate marque of achievement in customer experience. These awards span all industries and sectors and Mobile Mini will be representing the construction industry when they compete with the likes of Sky, BT, Octopus Energy, Virgin Media, 02, E.ON, Aviva, Yell, DHL, Thomas Cook, HSBC, Yodel, Vodafone, TalkTalk and many other iconic national brands.

Mobile Mini and ThinkWow have been shortlisted for Best Employee Driven CX and Best CX for SMEs categories, with Simon Gray, Head of Region at Mobile Mini, shortlisted for CX Leader of the Year. Winners for 2022 will be announced at an awards evening held at Wembley Stadium this October.

Earlier this year, Mobile Mini and ThinkWow were named the GOLD winner of the Customer Experience category at the 2022 UK Business and Innovation Awards (UK B&IA). The company has a fleet of over 40,000 portable units for a variety of storage solutions and 16 strategically placed sites throughout England, Scotland and Wales. Post-pandemic, it was clear that customer needs, expectations and behaviours had significantly changed and Mobile Mini understood maintaining standards, as well as improving approaches, had become more essential than ever.

Over the past 18 months, Mobile Mini has worked in partnership with ThinkWow to enhance its customer experience strategy and training. This team of experts undertook a deep-dive review of company culture, shared objectives and customer feedback, then use detailed insights to expertly design a positive future strategy. The end goal remains to empower all staff and customers to both provide and receive the best possible experiences. Over 90% of the 380 members of staff at Mobile Mini have contributed to this project, with many customers also providing external views to help build insightful and accurate improvement objectives.

These activities have resulted in an increase in average NPS scores from 71 to 80+, increased revenue (aiming for a third record-breaking year) and higher volumes of customer feedback. Increased training, the creation of a dedicated customer experience team, interactive workshops, customer journey mapping workshops with cross-functional employee groups and the implementation of a customer steering group (comprised of multiple roles and seniority levels) has all contributed to empowering employees to deliver great CX locally.

Rebecca Brown, CEO of Think Wow said, “We are delighted that Mobile Mini has been recognised in this way and we are very proud to partner with them on their ongoing Customer Experience strategy. This project has been one of the most rewarding experiences we’ve had at Think Wow, thanks to the genuine passion of employees at all levels within the business. This has been a collaborative process in every sense and truly employee-driven, with everyone from branch managers to HGV drivers having their say and playing their part in shaping innovative new approaches and solutions.”

One of the driving forces behind this project from the Mobile Mini side was Simon Gray. On being shortlisted for the CX Leader award in recognition of his efforts, Simon said, “I am proud to have been named alongside a diverse group of impressive CX professionals, but what makes me incredibly proud is the way in which all our Mobile Mini teams have engaged with what we are trying to achieve. Our people look after our customers every day to such a high standard and yet we have all wanted to get just that little bit better. Our results speak volumes for what our people have done this year as we have achieved NPS scores in the 80’s in multiple months which is an incredible achievement.

“It’s also fantastic that our CX efforts over the last 12 months have been embedded in 3 of our Golden Rules: People are our most valuable asset, The Customer is King (or Queen) and Everyone contributes. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Dan & Rebecca from ThinkWow and utilising their considerable CX knowledge and experience to help us reach even higher CX standards.”