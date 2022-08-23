Network Rail to Redevelop Oxford Station

The UK Government has announced it will allocate £161 million to renovate Oxford station. Out of that, the Department for Transport has awarded £78.6 million to Network Rail to participate in the redevelopment of Oxford station and railway.

The funding follows the granting of a Transport Works Act Order (TWAO) and will enable Network Rail to significantly transform Oxford station, the railway in Oxfordshire and nearby road network, boosting the number of passengers the station can serve, accommodating new services including freight and improving the accessibility of the station.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this significant amount of funding from the Department for Transport, which will enable us make positive substantial improvements to Oxford station and railway for the benefit of our passengers and freight customers,” said Mike Gallop, Network Rail’s Western Route and Strategic Operations Director.

The redevelopment plan includes the introduction of a new track and platform to be added alongside the existing platform 4, creating an island platform on the west side of the station. A new western station entrance will also be built next to Botley Road and will link up to the new platform via a subway, stairs and lift. The new entrance will make the station more accessible to people living to the west of the station, reducing walking time.

Moreover, there will also be improvements to the nearby road network and replacement of Botley Road bridge, including the lowering of the road to enable standard double-decker buses to pass underneath for the first time. The new bridge design will include a four-metre-wide cycle/footpath on each side to encourage sustainable transport and improve safety.

“This £161 million will truly transform the region, increasing the number of services for passengers, boosting economic growth by connecting people to new opportunities and increasing freight services between the South and Midlands,” added UK Rail Minister Wendy Morton.

The latest funding announcement follows £69 million of investment from the government last May to support the development of the design and enabling work. The Oxford Local Enterprise Partnership (OxLEP) are also contributing an additional £10.5 million towards the project.

