North West Scaffolding Firm Nominated for Prestigious Business of the Year Award

Commercial Scaffolding firm, Teal Scaffold, part of The Sovini Group, has been recognised as finalists for this year’s Liverpool Chamber of Commerce innovation in business awards.

The awards are set to celebrate the outstanding achievements of local businesses who have driven their organisation forward throughout the year.

In July it was announced that Teal Scaffold was shortlisted for The Liverpool Chamber of Commerce small business of the year award (under 30 employees) for its commitment to innovation, skills development, and expertise in their industry.

A number of prestigious projects in and around the North West, in addition to Teal Scaffold’s impressive business growth, places them firmly on the list of finalists for the respected award.

Dan McGregor, Head of Operations said: “The rewards of being successful in business are clear-cut. To be recognised locally as an SME for the hard work of our team and the projects they have delivered is incredibly rewarding. This is an award that we would be delighted to win as it would recognise the professionalism and sheer determination that our highly skilled team has shown getting several large social housing projects successfully delivered”.

The announcement for the innovation in business awards will follow a gala dinner at the historic venue – The World Museum, William Brown Street on Thursday 17th November. The collaboration marks the beginning of a new strategic partnership between the World Museum and The Liverpool Chamber.

The evening will be full of celebration, pride and honour that will acknowledge and reward the achievements of local Liverpool businesses and individuals.You can vote for Teal scaffold by following this link-https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LiverpoolChamberAwards2022. Voting closes on the 1st September.