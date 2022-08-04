Orega completes Management agreement at 1 Balloon Street, Manchester

Leading flexible workspace prepares to launch its 4th Manchester flex space

Orega, the flexible workspace provider, has completed a 10-year Management Agreement to create a high spec flexible workspace at 1 Balloon Street, Manchester. The new space will open in August 2022.

The 26,000 sq. ft. flexible workspace has been newly refurbished and will provide over 450 workstations. The workspaces are designed to appeal to teams of all sizes – from 5 people to 100 plus – and are over three floors of the building, (ground, first and second). In addition, there will be substantial collaboration, meeting and event spaces.

1 Balloon Street is in the centre of Manchester, just minutes from Manchester Victoria station and the Arndale centre, the biggest shopping centre in the city.

The workspace is designed to be a modern, flexible base for Manchester’s booming tech, finance and creative businesses, offering brand new:

Design-led space that focuses on hospitality

A wide choice of different working zones

Outdoor space

Large meeting room suite

More space person than the industry norm

On-site shower and changing facilities

Unlimited barista-quality coffee

Secure bike storage facilities

It is the fourth flexible workspace that Orega has launched in Manchester. The company offers flex space from 18 locations across the UK and is the UK’s leading provider of flexible workspace under Management Agreements (as opposed to leases).

Ben Hutchen, Real Estate Director at Orega, commented: “We have enhanced our exceptionally strong Manchester portfolio with Balloon Street, where our landlord partner has intelligently invested to provide a first-class example of how the future of work will look.

At Orega, we offer our landlord partners and occupiers a solution that monetizes their space with a high-end office product and building amenity- whilst allowing them to retain control of their asset and brand. This is what our truly bespoke ground-breaking new partnership model is all about.”

Jonathan Cook, Director at CBRE, who advised the landlord, said: “We are delighted to secure Orega at One Balloon Street. They will make a fantastic addition to the building, satisfying the continuing demand from corporates seeking high quality flex space.”