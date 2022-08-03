Panthera wins multi-service contract for city centre building refurb

A major makeover underway at a building located at the foot of the Millennium Bridge, between St Paul’s Cathedral and the Tate Modern, has been secured with EnviroHoard™ sustainable hoarding from Panthera Group as the first part of a contract for multiple site services. Millennium Bridge House was originally completed in the late 1980s following demolition of the previous site and is set to be redeveloped by contractor ISG after approval by The City of London Corporation.

Along with the sustainable site hoarding solution, Panthera Group will provide a variety of site services for the duration of the project. This includes the internal fit out for welfare facilities such as ISG offices, subcontractor offices, toilets, changing rooms, showering facilities and a canteen along with a security hut at the entrance.

The £65 million project included a stipulation to redevelop the building sustainably by embracing circular economy, carbon reduction and resource efficiency principles. To that end, ISG worked with Piercy and Company Architects on a design to retain the majority of building structure whilst reconfiguring the internal layout to optimise space for retail facilities, offices, a roof level restaurant and roof. A new façade will embrace natural light and create energy efficiency throughout the building.

One of the overall objectives of the project is to achieve BREEAM RFO 2014 (Excellent) which means sustainability compliance in the supply chain is key. Robert Ingram, Managing Surveyor at ISG, opted to work with Panthera Group on the project;

“I have worked with the Panthera team for over 10 years and have always found them to be extremely professional and collaborative in their approach. It made sense to use EnviroHoard™ for our perimeter hoarding as it is a verified net zero carbon solution. Panthera was wholly supportive during the tender process; providing the environmental assessment and generally offering a great service to our project teams. Phase one works are underway and this includes the first elevation of EnviroHoard™ which is looking good. Phase two is imminent and will involve the site set up services.”

EnviroHoard™ offers many commercial as well as environmental advantages. The flexible, modular system is quick to install and can be easily relocated as and when required.