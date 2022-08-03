PERMAGROUP DEBUTS SLICK ROOFING SOLUTION AT UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS

A CHALLENGING roofing project has been successfully completed using a brand new liquid coating system, PermaRoof 500 (P500), developed by leading supplier of innovative building products PermaRoof Commercial, part of PermaGroup.

The University of Leeds is the first PermaRoof Commercial client to benefit from the P500 liquid polyurethane overlay – a highly elastomeric waterproofing solution. The project, which was started and completed in June 2022, involved coating approximately 250m2 of the original asphalt roof of the helium recovery suite at the university’s Woodhouse site, due to general weathering causing a number of failures to the roof.

SUNNY LOTAY – PERMAROOF

Sunny Lotay, national commercial manager at PermaRoof, said: “The P500 system successfully tackled major challenges the roof presented, as there was a high number of plant units and other obstructions, and a complex, uneven surface to contend with. The challenge caused by the increased obstacles meant the liquid coating system was the best choice for the job because of its adaptability to be installed in a single layer with excellent adhesion to all types of surfaces.”

PermaRoof Commerical was initially contacted in 2021 by the University of Leed’s technical officer, Chris Wade. Sunny Lotay then undertook a thorough on-site survey, produced a roof condition report and recommended using the P500 system. Sunny also recommended a PermaRoof Registered Installer (PRI) contractor to undertake the works due to the in-depth training received by each PRI member ensuring a guaranteed high-quality installation.

The innovative P500 system is a continuous waterproofing membrane that also serves as anti-skid and anti-slip surfacing. Liquid roofing allows for a much better fit within a complex area, and its rapid curing means it is resistant to rain within 30 minutes of application with only one layer applied.

Sunny added: “It was fantastic to see the system in use for the first time and I am pleased it provided the ideal solution for our client. The project was completed quickly with minimal issues and the roof now has a life expectancy of 25 years. All roofs should be able to stand the test of weather and time, particularly for important educational and research facilities.”

Samuel Moore, managing director at Samuel Moore Roofing, was brought onto the project following a successful collaboration with PermaRoof Commercial previously at the new Hull ICU unit at Hull Hospital.

Samuel said: “Following a full roof conditional report and meeting with Sunny and the building developer, Tilbury Douglas, we opted for the P500 liquid system as the best solution for this project. Our installers have undertaken rigorous training to become fully registered and be able to effectively install the system.

“We were fully supported by PermaRoof from the outset with Sunny arranging the site surveys,meetings, and keeping us updated every step of the way. Other members of the PermaRoof team ensured delivery was taken care of and that the project ran smoothly. We absolutely loved installing the P500 system – it was so easy to use, and we are already pricing other projects to continue using it.”

For more information on PermaRoof Commercial, please visit permaroofcommercial.co.uk or call 01773 608839.