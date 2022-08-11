Plans approved for 175 new homes in Milton Keynes

Bellway has been given the go-ahead to build 175 new homes in the Whitehouse area of Milton Keynes.

The housebuilder has secured planning permission to deliver the new homes at a development to be known as Bellway at Whitehouse Park, with approval for its detailed plans given by Milton Keynes Council on Tuesday 19 July.

The development, which will be on two parcels of land off Watling Street, will consist of 122 new homes for private sale and 53 affordable properties for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Luke Southgate, Sales Director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We have worked closely with Milton Keynes Council to ensure that our detailed plans for these 175 new homes meet the needs of local people.

“We are very keen to get on with this exciting project and aim to begin groundworks at the end of the month, with a view to releasing the first homes for sale in the autumn. At the development, we will be building two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses to suit a wide range of purchasers, including first-time buyers, growing families and people downsizing.

“As well as providing new homes for private sale, the development will also deliver a selection of 53 affordable properties to allow local people to live in new homes in the area and stay close to their family, friends and places of work.”

Bellway has plans to build a total of 452 new homes at Bellway at Whitehouse Park across five plots of land acquired from L&Q last year.

Whitehouse Park is part of the Western Expansion Area in Milton Keynes, which is scheduled to deliver a total of 6,500 new homes. Outline planning consent was given for this project in 2007.

Luke said: “At Bellway Northern Home Counties we have our divisional headquarters in Milton Keynes and feel a real connection to the town. We are proud to be playing a key role in the ambitious scheme to deliver thousands of much-needed new homes to Milton Keynes.

“These 175 new homes represent the first phase of Bellway’s plans to deliver a total of 452 new homes at Whitehouse Park. This is evidence of our ongoing commitment to try to meet the growing demand for new housing in this increasingly popular location.”

More information about the new homes coming soon at Bellway at Whitehouse Park is available at https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/bellway-at-whitehouse-park.