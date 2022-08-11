The Council in Newcastle has approved the plans to rejuvenate the local high streets and bring back pride in the area. The two-year programme, developed with funding from the North of Tyne Combined Authority’s £6 million Town and High Street Innovation Programme, will improve the high streets on Chillingham Road, Heaton Road, Heaton Park Road, Shields Road and part of Welbeck Road.

Key shopping areas in the east end of the city are due to received just under £2 million to boost footfall. The plans include bringing back empty properties into use, providing support for local traders and creating greener and more attractive public spaces to be enjoyed by the people who live, work and visit there, as well as develop a long-term investment plan for the area.

“Local high streets are the heart of our communities, and when they thrive, our communities thrive. We’re delighted that we have this investment which will focus on revitalising local neighbourhoods in the east end, improving the lives for people who live and work there,” said Cllr Alex Hay, cabinet member for a resilient city.

“What is really exciting about this project, is that it will be shaped by local people for local people, telling us what they want to see in their local high streets, and teams from across the council will be working together to make that possible. Whether it is designing a pocket park, reclaiming use of public space, improving connectivity for people walking or cycling, or creating community hubs for everyone to enjoy by taking over empty buildings.”

Called Newcastle East – Inclusive, Healthy, Vibrant High Streets, the programme will kickstart its first phase with a focus on public engagement to find out what people working and living in the area would like to see improved, what businesses and services they would like to see in their local area and how they can get around their area better. Traders and local entrepreneurs will also be asked what they need to grow their business or create new ones.

“We’ll also be providing support to local businesses, to help them thrive and grow and create more sustainable greener businesses, which benefits everyone. But this is only the start, this programme will unlock the potential for further investment and create a much-needed long-term future plan for the area.”

“We would also like to develop this as a blue-print for other areas in the city, so Newcastle is a city where everyone has the chance to succeed, improve and access quality employment and training regardless of where in Newcastle they live,” concluded the Cllr.

