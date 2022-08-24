POS and Auto ID distributor relocates to newly refurbished Brighton office

Jarltech, one of Europe’s leading specialist distributors of POS systems and Auto-ID hardware, has completed a relocation of its UK operation to newly refurbished offices in Brighton city centre. The fit-out work to the 330 sq m offices, worth £125,000, was completed by BRAC Contracts.

The move to Aspect House on Queens Road, is part of Jarltech’s strategy to be more conveniently located for both existing and future customers as it seeks further growth. Harriette Wysocki, Country Manager UK&I, comments on why this has proved to be the perfect location.

“With a UK-wide customer base, being located near to strong transport links is vital and with the return to face-to-face meetings, having nearby restaurants and bars to entertain those customers in is a bonus.



“We viewed countless offices, but Aspect House not only ticked the boxes in terms of location, but it also provided us with a blank canvas to really make the space ours.”

Local property consultants, Flude, negotiated the tenancy of the 3rd floor to Jarltech and recommended BRAC Contracts to carry out the Category B fit-out. Work included M&E alterations, stud partition walls and glass partitions to create distinct office areas, installation of a kitchen and break-out areas, and internal finishes including carpeting.

Harriette continues:

“Having never project managed a scheme of work like this before, it was hugely reassuring to work with a team like BRAC. I had input into all aspects of the fit-out, but they advised me with honesty and transparency and really helped to bring the vision for our new offices to life. Both myself and the 20-strong team based here are delighted with our new surroundings.

“I’d have no hesitation in recommending BRAC Contracts to other businesses looking to complete a commercial fit-out and, in fact, have already done so to another new tenant here at Aspect House!”

Concluding, Adam Clark MD at BRAC Contracts said:

“This is the latest in a very successful run of commercial fit-out projects that we’ve completed in central Brighton in the last year alone, and it has once again been a pleasure to be recommended by the team at Flude.

“Harriette and her team at Jarltech were keen to maximise the blank canvas that the third floor at Aspect House offered them and it’s fantastic that their experience of working with us has led them to recommend us to another soon-to-arrive tenant in the same building.”

Aspect House is owned by Savills Investment Management and managed by Savills.

