Prologis UK’s latest building at Hemel Hempstead is a BREEAM Outstanding record breaker

A brand new distribution centre developed and owned by Prologis UK has achieved the highest sustainability rating of any project in its category.

Completed recently, the 233,860 sq. ft. building – known as DC3a – achieved a BREEAM rating of 88.8% (Outstanding). This is the highest rating recorded for a new building assessed under the BREEAM 2018 New Construction Manual (Industrial – Shell and Core).

Completed last month, DC3a was built by Prologis UK in partnership with lead contractor, VolkerFitzpatrick. BREEAM has provided a holistic assessment of the development, based on categories focussing on innovation, health & wellbeing, energy, materials, waste, water, transportation, land use & ecology and pollution.

The speculative development of DC3a, means that Prologis UK now has more than 770,000 sq. ft. of logistics space at Maylands Business Park. This brings the company’s total development footprint in Hemel Hempstead to more than 1.5m sq. ft.

Martin Cooper, Vice President, development management at Prologis UK, said:

“We are very proud of this record-breaking BREEAM rating, which underlines the care and commitment that we give to developing buildings that really are best in class and built for the long term. The property has attracted great market interest, not just due to its sustainability credentials, but also due to its excellent location to the east of Hemel Hempstead, close to Junction 8 of the M1, with access to London and the South East.”

Stuart Deverill, managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick’s building division, said: “It is extremely satisfying to know that the efforts made to construct this building in the most sustainable way possible have been recognised. This couldn’t have been achieved without Prologis UK’s sustainability vision, and the commitment of our construction partners right across the supply chain.”