Property and site security specialist VPS appoints former director of Mitie to head UK and Ireland operations

New Managing Director Appointed to lead VPS UK and Ireland:

The property and people security specialists, VPS Group, have appointed Spencer Rock as their Managing Director for UK and Ireland. With 15 years’ experience at facilities management giant, Mitie, Spencer moved from being Commercial Director there in 2019 to become Chief Operating Officer at Tivoli Group, the grounds maintenance provider, whose clients range from English Heritage to the MOD.

On his appointment, Spencer says:

“I am delighted to be joining VPS – it’s a company that makes such a difference for its customers, protecting both their people and assets on a daily basis. Its great professionalism has won it respect from both its peers in the industry and its clients, plus it genuinely provides a national reach with a local service. I’m looking forward to continuing to build on its sector-leading operational performance, working with the VPS family, and supporting them on this journey.”

The VPS Group has a diverse customer portfolio ranging from the majors in insurance, pubco’s, facilities managers, housing associations and local authorities for vacant property security, through to the construction and highways sectors for its site and safety provision.